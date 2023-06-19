Zimbabwe and West Indies opened their account with respective wins. While hosts Zimbabwe defeated Nepal, West Indies outplayed the USA. With an aim to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, ten teams take on each other in the qualifying tournament. The teams have been divided into two groups, with each consisting of five teams. The teams will meet each other during the group stage and play four matches. Out of five, three teams will advance to the Super Six round and face teams from another group while carrying the points of teams from the same group. On Which Channel ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch CWC Qualifying Matches Live Streaming Online?

Group A of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier consists of hosts Zimbabwe, West Indies, Netherlands, USA and Nepal. Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, UAE and Oman are part of the Group B. After the Super Six round, two teams will not only head to the final but qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Group A Points Table

Rank Team Played Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 0 0.789 2 2 West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 0.780 2 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 USA 1 0 1 0 0 -0.780 0 5 Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 -0.789 0

Group B Points Table

Rank Team Played Won Lost N/R Tied Net RR Points 1 Sri Lanka - - - - - - - 2 Ireland - - - - - - 3 Scotland - - - - - - - 4 UAE - - - - - - - 5 Oman - - - - - -

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be held in India in October-November. The tournament will feature ten teams. Eight teams have directly qualified for the mega event while two teams will be determined after the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. All the matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier have ODI status.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).