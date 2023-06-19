Nazara announces the highly anticipated release of Do Chutki Sindoor, a compelling new show that promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt storyline and engaging characters. Set in the enchanting city of Agra, this show delves into the lives of Siddhi, played by Radhika Muthukumar, Maya, played by Srishti Singh and Vinayak, played by Shubham Dipta, painting a vivid portrait of love, responsibility, and the complexities of human relationships. Do Chutki Sindoor Trailer: Radhika Muthukumar Returns To Small Screen! Nazara TV’s Show to Premiere on June 19 at THIS Time (Watch Video).

The story revolves around Siddhi, a devoted sister who cares deeply for her sister Maya. Bound by an unbreakable bond, Siddhi takes on the responsibility of Maya's care, acknowledging her sister's challenges and ensuring she is never alone. However, Siddhi's unconditional love for Maya leads her to make a life-altering decision: she refuses to marry until she finds someone who will accept and care for Maya as she does. The story takes a twist as Vinayak’s paths intertwine with Siddhi’s. Their love story goes through its share of ups and downs, but post marriage the question arises – will Siddhi share her husband with Maya too? Do Chutki Sindoor raises compelling questions that will keep viewers on edge.

Watch Do Chutki Sindoor Promo:

Excited to essay the role of Siddhi, actor Radhika Muthukumar said, “I play a role of a strong and caring girl who tackles everyday problems with a smile. I believe girls from urban and rural parts of the country will relate to the character. The show has strong characters with a good storyline. The audience will love and enjoy watching the show.”

On portraying the role of Maya, Srishti Singh said, “I'm happy to be part of the show and play the character of Maya that has many folds to it. It gives me a chance to showcase my art differently and uniquely. The show is being conceptualised keeping in mind the dynamic and changing preferences of the audience.”

Talking about the show, Shubham Dipta, playing the role of Vinayak, said, “I have a very positive feeling about the show and the twists & turns in the storyline will surprise the audience and keep them intrigued for every coming episode. The entire team is very hardworking and professional. And as for my character, audiences are in for a surprise!”

With its rich tapestry of emotions, Do Chutki Sindoor offers viewers a captivating blend of love, sacrifice, and redemption. The talented ensemble cast brings the characters to life, portraying their joys, sorrows, and everything in between with remarkable depth and nuance. Audiences will find themselves irresistibly drawn into the world of Agra, feeling a profound connection to the struggles and triumphs of each character.

Do Chutki Sindoor will air on Nazara on 19th June 2023 at 7:30 pm every Monday to Friday.

