PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: The Indo-Arab Confederation, which began its operations in Kozhikode in 1994, organised its 30th Annual Global NRI Convention at the R Nest Banquet Hall, Wagle Estate, Thane.

Also Read | SIR: Special Intensive Revision To Begin in 12 States, Union Territories; Electoral Rolls To Be Frozen Tonight, Says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Watch Videos).

Former Governor of Goa and Mizoram, Adv. P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was honoured in recognition of his significant contributions to the cultural and social spheres over the past fifty years.

Acknowledging his outstanding contributions to the field of travel and tourism, the founder and chairman of the Akbar Group of Companies, Dr K.V. Abdul Nazar, was honoured with the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Award.

Also Read | SIR 2025-26: Full Schedule, Important Dates, List of Documents Required by EC and Names of States Where Special Intensive Revision of Voters' List Will Happen.

Legislative Council Member Niranjan Davkhare and Lion Kumaran Nair attended the function.

As part of the cultural segment, Tara Varma presented the Kathakali performance "Poothana Moksham" in Hindi, while Nedumpally Krishnamohan presented a music fusion program.

The meeting was presided over by the organisation's president, Adv. P.R. Rajkumar. Sreekanth Nair delivered the welcome address, and Maliyekkal Koya proposed the vote of thanks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)