Mumbai, October 27: The Election Commission of India today, October 27, announced that it will conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls or voters' list in 12 states and Union Territories. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that phase 2 of the SIR exercise will begin in 12 states and UTs after the successful completion of the process in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled for November. Scroll down to know key details of the mega SIR exercise including its schedule, list of states where the process will now begin and list of documents.

According to the EC, the process of printing and training shall commence from October 28. House-to-house enumeration will take place between November 4, 2025 and December 4, 2025. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, 2025. The period of raising claims and objections will be between December 9, 2025 and January 8, 2026. Hearings on claims and objections and further verification will happen between December 9, 2025 and January 31, 2026. The EC will pubish the final voters' list or electoral rolls on February 7, 2026. Is Aadhaar on List of Documents Required During SIR Exercise? CEC Gyanesh Kumar Says Aadhaar Card Not Proof of Citizenship or Date of Birth, Can Be Used as Identity Proof.

SIR 2025-26 Full Schedule

In Which State the EC Will Conduct SIR Exercise?

The SIR exercise will be conducted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.

SIR List of Documents

Any identity card/pension payment order issued to regular employee/pensioner of any central govt/state govt/PSU

Any identity card/certificate/document issued in India by government/local authorities/banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987

Passport

Birth Certificate

Forest Right Certificate

National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)

Permanant residence certificate issued by competent state authority

Family register prepared by state/local authority

Any land/house allotment certificate by government

OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by competent authority

Matriculation/educational certificate issued by recognised borads/universtities

Aadhaar card

Is Aadhaar Card Acceptable During SIR Exercise?

CEC Gyanesh Kumar said Aadhaar card, issued by UIDIA, can be used as identity proof during the SIR exercise, asserting that it is neither a proof of date of birth nor domicile or citizenship. He said: "Supreme Court has said that Aadhaar is to be used as per the Aadhaar Act. Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act says that Aadhaar will not be the proof of domicile or citizenship. Supreme Court has given several rulings that Aadhaar is not a proof of date of birth. Keeping this mind, Aadhaar authority issued its notification and even today, if you download a new Aadhaar today, the Card mentions that it is neither a proof of date of birth nor domicile or citizenship. Aadhaar Card is proof of identity and can be used for e-signing too."

#WATCH | Phase 2 of SIR | CEC Gyanesh Kumar says, "As far as the Aadhaar Card is concerned, Supreme Court has said that Aadhaar is to be used as per Aadhaar Act. Sec 9 of Aadhaar Act says that Aadhaar will not be the proof of domicile or citizenship. Supreme Court has given… pic.twitter.com/SMVoVHv0vG — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

Bihar SIR Highlight

During the SIR exercise in Bihar this year, 68.6 lakh names were deleted in total. Of these, 65 lakh were removed at the draft stage, and an additional 3.66 lakh were deleted during the claims and objections stage. The majority of these deletions were routine cases due to death, permanent migration, or duplication, with nearly 99% of deletions falling into those categories.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).