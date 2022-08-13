Kota (Rajasthan) [India], August 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Allen Career Institute (ACI), the pioneers of organized coaching for students in India, announced the launch of India's one of the biggest talent search scholarship exams for students of classes 5,6,7,8,9 and 10 named 'TALLENTEX 2023.' The Directors of Allen Career Institute, Dr Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari, and Dr Brajesh Maheshwari graced the launching ceremony held at Kota. They unveiled the poster of TALLENTEX 2023, which was followed by the launch of the website, and brochure.

Commenting on this scholarship, Dr Brajesh Maheshwari, Co-founder and Director, ACI said, "TALLENTEX 2023 is one of the biggest platforms that encourage talented students across India. This year, the exam will be conducted offline in a single stage on October 9 and 16, 2022 zone-wise. Students can register themselves online at www.tallentex.com or fill an offline form available at ALLEN centers or their schools. The shortlisted students will be felicitated during the Success Power Session, which will be held in November 22."

All the students participating in TALLENTEX 2023 will get their national rank in their respective classes, based on which they will be given scholarships worth INR 250 crore and cash prizes up to INR 1.25 crore. They will also be provided with a competitive success index (CSI) to evaluate their potential for success in respective forthcoming higher competitive exams. CSI is an exhaustive report that shows students' performance and helps them know where they stand in the national competition. Based on CSI, a student can evaluate their potential for success in respective forthcoming higher competitive exams, including IIT-JEE, NEET (UG), International Olympiads, KVPY, NTSE, CA, and CS.

Thus far, around 10 lakh students have already appeared in the TALLENTEX exam until 2022.

"TALLENTEX allows students, who are interested in competitive tests to gauge their performance at the national level. Undoubtedly, programs like TALLENTEX help students nurture their minds for higher targets, and to get an opportunity to be a student at ALLEN for competitive exam preparations by getting high admission scholarships," Dr Govind Maheshwari, Director- ACI, added.

To understand the level of the exam, students can appear in free practice tests that are available at the website www.tallentex.com. The exam will be based on the NCERT syllabus. Detailed information about the exam syllabus is available on the website. The exam will be for two hours, consisting of multiple choice and integer-type questions. Students can expect questions from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, and Mental Ability.

ALLEN Career Institute

The ALLEN Career Institute, founded in 1988 in Kota is the first career coaching institute that laid the foundation for an organized coaching setup and brought it to the entrepreneurship equivalent. Today, Kota is known as the "Education Capital of India (Shiksha ki Kashi). ALLEN echoes with 'Quality Education' finely blended with 'Values, Morals and Ethics.' ALLEN's unmatched pedagogy and quest to deliver the best has earned it the stature of pioneer in IITJEE and NEET entrance preparation. ALLEN has churned out Top Results in IIT JEE (Adv.), JEE (Main), NEET-UG, KVPY, NTSE, Olympiads, SAT, ACT, TOEFL, and IELTS with roots expanded pan India and UAE in more than 40 cities. With 34 Years of Success Legacy, ALLEN offers more than IITJEE and NEET coaching with the inception of initiatives like ALLEN Distance Learning Program, ALLEN Global Studies, ALLEN Online Test Series, ALLEN Pre-Nurture and Career Foundation, ALLEN Commerce, ALLEN IntelliBrain and SKOOLPlus and ALLEN Digital.

