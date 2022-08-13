Bayern Munich are said to have re-ignited their interest in signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea. The Bavarian giants are on the lookout for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left the club to join Barcelona earlier this summer. According to The Sun, Bayern had originally hoped for Lewandowski to pick Chelsea as his next destination so that they could in turn, get Havertz from the London club. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Refutes Reports of Portuguese Star Wanting To Leave Manchester United

Havertz was rumoured to be making a move to Bayern Munich when the German attacker was part of Bayer Leverkusen. But with him joining Chelsea, all those speculations were put to rest. Bayern Munich did sign Sadio Mane this summer, who has already scored on his Bundesliga debut for the champions. Now, they would need a striker who would be able to fill the space left by Lewandowski. Bayern Munich reportedly are keeping an eye on Havertz even though Lewandowski has joined Barcelona.

The 20-year old Havertz had a mixed career in the Premier League so far with him recovering after few disappointing performances. One of Chelsea's top stars, Havertz will be tasked with shouldering much of the responsibility in attack after both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku secured their returns to RB Leipzig and Inter Milan respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2022 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).