Tricolour holds a special significance on Independence Day as it represents the Indian National Flag, with each colour having its own meaning. With Independence Day 2022 almost here, it’s time we pay tribute to the substantial embodiment of our nation, the Tiranga. For that, you can decorate your house with tricolour accessories, draw rangoli with saffron, white and green or even wear tricoloured outfits to mark the day by keeping its traditions and authenticity intact. It is time to take some style inspiration from the Bollywood actresses to wear tricolour or Tiranga-inspired outfits to celebrate the national festival.

Independence Day is observed with several cultural and national events being organised in public places to celebrate India’s freedom with full pomp and show. Be it the public event that you attend or a seminar you wish to conduct at an institution, simple yet elegant outfits can be your pick of the day if you want to look beautiful in your ethnic ensembles. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, these B-town actresses can give you the absolute motivation to wear tricolour outfits on Independence Day 2022. Take a look at these celeb-inspired attires below! Independence Day 2022 Wishes & Tiranga HD Images: Send Swatantrata Diwas Greetings, 15 August Wallpapers, Facebook Quotes & SMS to Your Friends and Family

Sara Ali Khan

The desi girl in you can come alive on this national day. Wearing whites can give you a soothing look that you’ve been looking for, and Sara’s chikankari suit can be your compliment! Bring the patriotic tide with whites!

Sara Ali Khan in White Suit

Jennifer Winget

Orange can be your colour of the day. Jennifer Winget has got the most classic wardrobe for ethnic suits, and you must definitely take some inspiration from the TV actress. See how the latter mastered the traditional look with her radiant charm.

Jennifer Winget in Ethnic Suit

Soha Ali Khan

When it comes to ethnic suits, Soha’s outfits can guide you the best! Her fashionable fit can be your go-to attire for Independence Day as it has got the colour that marks the auspiciousness of this historic day. Garden green to its best!

Soha Ali Khan in Green Suit

Ananya Panday

Glam up in all shades of the Tiranga to celebrate 75 years of Independence, just like Ananya! The minimalist fashion can be done right with this lovely suit that can make you shine bright on this day. Style it like her to look effortlessly charming!

Ananya Panday in Tricolour Outfit

Mouni Roy

Her printed suit looks cultured in the refined fashion that you’ve been looking for on Independence Day. Bring out the magic in you by opting for subtle make-up and jhumkis that can round off your style perfectly. From Mouni Roy to Ankita Lokhande, Celeb-Inspired Ethnic Looks That Are a Must-Try This Shravan Maas

Mouni Roy in Printed Suit

While these outfits can be your apt choice for the upcoming national holiday, ensure that you do not miss out on the critical events that will take place on Independence Day. Grab your look for the day by deciding in advance on what to wear and how to style yourself on that day. Avoid the last-minute hassles by choosing from the custom looks we brought you above. Happy Independence Day!

