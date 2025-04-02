NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: Following in the pioneering footsteps of Aman Tokyo and Aman New York, today, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok opens its doors. The newest urban sanctuary, from Aman, seamlessly blends the brand's promise of peace with the vibrancy of its setting. Situated in the lush green seclusion of Nai Lert Park, the highly anticipated opening marks a homecoming as Aman's second property in Thailand, joining Amanpuri--the original Aman--some 37 years since inception.

An emerald jewel amid the embassies of central Bangkok, Nai Lert Park is a serene escape while being perfectly placed to ensure an immersive experience of the Thai capital. Owned by the prominent Nai Lert family and dating back to 1915, this fabled location is now home to the new 36-storey Aman Nai Lert Bangkok which embraces 52 suites and 34 branded residences, alongside a global Aman Club, 1,500-square-metre Aman Spa and Wellness centre and several venues for dining and socialising.

Speaking about this defining moment, Aman Group Chairman and CEO, Vlad Doronin, said, 'The opening of Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is a milestone in Aman's expansion into the world's most iconic cities. Honouring the heritage of Thailand, in collaboration with the Nai Lert family, the hotel, Aman Club and branded-residences, will redefine luxury hospitality in Bangkok. Providing the exclusivity, exceptional location, generous amenities and unparalleled service that is synonymous with the Aman lifestyle, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok sets a new benchmark for the city.'

The hotel's design draws deeply on the cultural narrative of its location with space, nature and light shaping a timeless yet contemporary retreat. History was also a key reference with the park's Heritage Home, built by Phraya Bhakdinorasreth "Nai Lert", a visionary entrepreneur who helped shape modern Bangkok. Providing a storied design foundation, combined with Aman's DNA of space, exclusivity and privacy, the property introduces a new era of refined hospitality to the city.

It follows that local art was central to the aesthetic, with bespoke pieces created in collaboration with Thai artists. A striking 12-metre-tall tree sculpture, inspired by Nai Lert Park' century-old Chamchuri tree, rises through a triple atrium on the 9th floor, adorned with 6,000 gold leaves that transition from gold to black. The lobby features an installation of 3,000 spinning tops forming the Thai numeral one, symbolising greatness which speaks to the Nai Lert legacy, and in the 1872 bar, Chiang Mai artisans carved a series of wood panels framing handcrafted leather clouds, evoking traditional Thai shadow puppetry.

Elsewhere, the hotel's 52 suites, among the largest in Bangkok, begin at 94 square metres and boast floor-to-ceiling windows. Each suite is thoughtfully designed in a muted palette to foster a calming atmosphere, with spacious living areas, generously proportioned furniture and state-of-the-art technology, all reflecting Aman's understated elegance. The brand's signature pivoting light panels allow customisation of the space, creating a semi-open-plan layout between bathroom and bedroom in seconds.

Stately in proportion, Signature Suites are the hotel's largest yet most discreet. The Terrace Suite, at 114 square metres in size, enjoys its own exclusive open-air lounge, while the residential-style Aman Suite is the jewel in the crown, spanning an entire floor. Covering an impressive 713 square metres, the suite offers three bedrooms, alongside an entertainment room and private spa.

Several venues for dining and socialising enhance Bangkok's burgeoning culinary scene. On the 9th floor, savour Italian cuisine at Arva, renowned for its emphasis on fresh, seasonal ingredients. Adjacent is the convivial bar, 1872, named after the birth year of patriarch "Nai Lert", while The Pool bar on the same floor serves refreshing drinks and light fare, enveloped by the park's verdant canopy.

The 19th floor, a dedicated space for Aman Club Founders, in-house guests and residence owners, introduces two new restaurant concepts from Aman providing an elevated Japanese dining experience to the city. The first Sesui, a masterful sushi omakase experience, and the second Hiori, an immersive teppanyaki counter. For those looking to unwind, the Aman Lounge--with its rooftop terrace and sweeping skyline vistas--and Cigar Bar provide sophisticated spaces for relaxation.

One of the largest in the city, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok's 1,500-square-metre Aman Spa & Wellness centre covers three floors and offers an unparalleled urban expression of the holistic Aman wellness philosophy. The spa features a Medical Wellness by Hertitude Clinic, providing advanced treatments such as cryotherapy, IV therapy and bespoke wellness programmes.

Complementing this is an Aman Spa, a celebration of Thai healing practices, complete with eight treatment rooms and Banya Spa House - the first of its kind in the city. Offering a private experience with its own steam room, jacuzzi and lounge, the setting is perfect for half- or full-day wellness journeys with family and friends. Surrounding an elliptical void punctuated by a century-old Sompong tree, the hotel's swimming pool invites relaxing afternoons in the dappled shade of Bangkok's third tallest tree. Steam rooms, saunas, cold plunge pools and hydrotherapy facilities are accompanied by a state-of-the-art fitness centre alongside movement studios for yoga, Pilates and personal training.

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok provides a range of immersive cultural activities and exclusive encounters, that celebrate the destination's heritage. From a traditional Thai dining in the privacy of park's Heritage Home or exploration of Bangkok's spiritual treasures at dusk via private tuk-tuk, the hotel's bespoke experiences showcase the best of the city, weaving a vibrant tapestry of Thailand's art, heritage and cuisine.

A milestone for Aman's global expansion, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok joins a robust pipeline of forthcoming properties in both urban and remote settings. Its opening not only strengthens Aman's presence in the region but provides guests with an unrivalled jumping-off point for exploring Aman's 24 further properties across Asia and beyond.

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is committed to supporting those impacted following the earthquake in Myanmar on Friday 28 March. As a result, they will donate a portion of proceeds from every stay in April to charities assisting those in need.

About Aman

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 35 exquisitely serene hotels, resorts and branded residences, ranging from the urban to the remote, in 20 destinations across the globe. Aman has a robust pipeline of future projects under construction.

In recent years, Aman Group has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens including Aman Skincare (2018), supplement range Sva (2020), Aman Fine Fragrance (2020), ready-to-wear collection The Essentials by Aman (2021), performance skincare line Aman Essential Skin (2023) and Aman Interiors (2023) offering bespoke designed furniture items inspired by the world of Aman.

With innovation a cornerstone of the brand's philosophy, in 2020 Aman introduced a new hotel brand, Janu - meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul. In March 2024, Janu's inaugural hotel, Janu Tokyo, opened its doors and several forthcoming Janu hotels are already in development.

