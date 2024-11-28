Amity Jaipur student Sahil Kumar won a silver medal in the WRPF World Powerlifting Competition 2024 held in Russia, in the 75kg weight category for the junior age group (20-23 years).

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 28: Sahil Kumar, a student at Amity University Jaipur, has made the university and his hometown proud by securing the silver medal in the WRPF World Powerlifting Competition 2024 held in Moscow, Russia. Competing in the 75 kg weight category for the junior age group (20-23 years), Sahil clinched second place with an exceptional performance. His victory not only brought accolades to the university but also highlighted the sporting talent from Jhunjhunu district and India on the global stage.

Also Read | India's Growth in AI and Semiconductors: SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Sees India As AI Chip Capital of the World.

Sahil's father, Jitendra Kumar, attributed his son's success to his relentless dedication and hard work, stating that Sahil's commitment to sports has been evident since his childhood. Coach Arjun Gulati praised Sahil's discipline, revealing that he practiced for 5 to 6 hours daily to achieve this remarkable feat.

Reflecting on his journey, Sahil shared that it was not without challenges. He endured a series of setbacks, including fractures to three ribs and his collarbone during training. Despite the doctor's advice for surgery and the risk of never being able to lift weights again, Sahil found strength and encouragement from his parents and elder brother, Saurav, a doctor, who stood by him through the toughest times.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch PAK vs ZIM Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Looking ahead, Sahil is now preparing for the upcoming Olympic trials. His impressive list of achievements includes a silver medal at the PRO One Delhi State Championship, gold in the PRO League 2024 North India Auri Foundation Cup Powerlifting Championship, and a victory in the National PRO League Championship 2023 in Pune.

Early Life and Education

Sahil Kumar hails from Ganeshpura village, Post Office Ranwa, Tehsil Khetri, District Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. His father, Jitendra Kumar, is a businessman, and his mother, Suman Devi, is a housewife. Sahil is currently pursuing a degree in Fine Arts at Amity University Rajasthan, balancing his academic and athletic pursuits with remarkable dedication.

About Amity University Rajasthan

Amity University Rajasthan is a NAAC A+ accredited clean green 150-acre picturesque campus, situated amidst the oldest mountain ranges of the Aravali, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. courses across various disciplines. Recently, the university was ranked #278 in the prestigious QS Asian University Rankings - Southern Asia 2025 and was featured in the band of 851-900 in the Asian University Rankings. The university also secured a spot in the 1001-1200 rank band Overall (World) in the Times Higher Education World Universities Rankings 2025. Despite stiff competition, Amity Jaipur attained the 46th rank Overall (India) and the 287th rank in the Quality Research (World) categories, demonstrating its commitment to providing top-notch education.

The University provides students with cutting-edge laboratories for languages, media studies, education, pharmacy, biotechnology, engineering, hotel management, business management, and scientific research, as well as sophisticated facilities for a variety of research projects.

The university develops student potential in ways that complement their academic endeavours, and has a well-connected and established alumni network, with Amitians working in top national and international companies like Thomson Reuters, Wipro Technologies, and the Trident Group.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568364/AUR_Sahil_WRPF_World_Powerlifting_2024.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529600/Amity_Uni_Rajasthan_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)