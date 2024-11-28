Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: Pakistan and Zimbabwe are going to battle it out in the final ODI of the series. The three-match series is currently tied 1-1 after Zimbabwe won the 1st ODI and Pakistan prevailed in 2nd. Pakistan National Cricket Team displayed a complete team performance in the PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024. Abrar Ahmed took a four-wicket haul, which helped Pakistan bowl out Zimbabwe for 145. Salman Ali Agha also scalped a three-wicket haul. Saim Ayub and Faisal Akram scalped one wicket each. PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024, Bulawayo Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match at Queens Sports Club.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan cricket team went on to win the 2nd ODI by 10 wickets. Saim Ayub went on to score his maiden ODI century and was also combined third-fastest by any Pakistan player. Abdullah Shafique supported Saim Ayub after scoring runs at a slow pace, which helped them secure a 10-wicket win and level the series 1-1. Hosts Zimbabwe will be looking forward to making a comeback. The ZIM vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 is going to be an intense contest where both teams will be fighting to win the series.

When is PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the final of the three-match ODI series on Thursday, November 28. The PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 is set to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and it starts at 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe viewing options below. PAK vs ZIM 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI and T20I Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

Where to Watch PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. As a result, fans in India will not be able to watch the PAK vs ZIM live telecast on any TV channel in India. For the PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the PAK vs ZIM ODI Series 2024. Fans in India looking for an online viewing option can watch the PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but would need to purchase a match pass for the same.

