PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12: Today, Amwhiz Media announced that it has completed the rigorous requirements for Custom Integration accreditation. HubSpot, the customer platform for scaling companies, uses Accreditations to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who meet specific criteria that contribute to their growth and the growth of their customers.

Also Read | Dombivli Water Cut: Water Supply To Remain Suspended for 5 Hours in Parts of Dombivli on August 13, Says KDMC; Check List of Affected Areas.

Amwhiz is a Diamond Solutions Partner based in Chennai, India, yet confidently serves clients across the US, EU, Canada, Australia, SA and beyond. With steep technical expertise and proven excellence in integrations, Amwhiz has delivered numerous major custom API development projects on HubSpot with all the leading platforms. Solving HubSpot challenges for over 160 customers, Amwhiz also specializes in HubSpot onboarding and implementation, UI extensions, RevOps, and DevOps.

Angie O'Dowd, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot said, "Amwhiz Media has had an incredible impact on their customer's success. The success of our shared customers is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of partners like Amwhiz Media. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I'm delighted to congratulate Amwhiz Media on this incredible achievement."

Also Read | 'Misleading': Election Commission on The New York Times Report on Opposition Parties' Claims Over Voter List Manipulation.

HubSpot accreditations are for solutions partner organizations that support the success of HubSpot customers at the highest levels of quality, service, and strategic insight.

Organizations must demonstrate that they have the expertise, capacity, and practical experience needed to serve customers with complex technical and business needs.

"Earning the HubSpot Custom Integration Accreditation is a proud milestone for Amwhiz Media. It validates the deep technical expertise, strategic thinking, and customer-first mindset that our team brings to every engagement. As businesses increasingly rely on connected systems, this recognition reinforces our ability to deliver complex, high-impact integrations that help clients get the most out of their HubSpot investment."

-Prabu Dass Rajendarn, Co-Founder & CEO, Amwhiz Media

Learn more about Accreditations here.

About Amwhiz:

Amwhiz Media is a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner based in Chennai, India, proudly supporting HubSpot customers and other HubSpot partners across the US, Canada, Australia, and beyond. With a strong focus on HubSpot onboarding, implementation, and complex custom integrations, Amwhiz combines deep technical expertise with a customer-first mindset. Having successfully solved HubSpot challenges for over 150 clients worldwide, Amwhiz continues to help businesses scale through RevOps, DevOps, and tailored HubSpot solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)