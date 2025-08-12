Dombivli, August 12: Residents of Dombivli will face a water cut on Wednesday, August 13, as the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a scheduled water cut in parts of the city. According to an official notice by KDMC, the water supply will be shut off for five hours on Wednesday in Dombivli due to urgent maintenance and repair work.

KDMC took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the update about the water cut in parts of Dombivli. The civic body said that water supply from the Mohili source will be suspended from 1 PM to 6 PM on August 13. "Water supply from Mohili will be stopped from 1.00 pm to 6.00 pm on Wednesday, 13-08-2025 for urgent maintenance and repair work," the notice in Marathi read. Kalyan Receptionist Assault: New Twist in Dombivli Clinic Case; Full Video Shows Victim Initiated Physical Altercation, Slapping Man’s Relative First.

KDMC Announces 5-Hour Water Cut in Parts of Dombivli

Water Supply To Be Affected in Parts of Dombivli, Check List

KDMC also said that the water supply from Netivali Water Purification Centre to Dombivli East and West divisions will remain suspended during the water cut period. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has requested residents of Dombivli East and West to cooperate with the civic body and use water wisely. KDMC also urged residents of Dombivli to store water ahead of the scheduled water cut.

Dombivli East and West areas will experience a five-hour water cut from 1 PM to 6 PM on Wednesday, August 13. Meanwhile, KDMC also announced that the Janata Darbar session scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, has been cancelled due to administrative reasons. Amid this, a row erupted in Kalyan recently after KDMC banned the sale of meat on Independence Day 2025. Thane Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Open Water Chamber on Dombivli-Kalyan Sheel Road in Maharashtra, MIDC Launches Investigation.

The civic body's decision drew sharp reactions from the Opposition NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, who called it an infringement of people's food choices. Responding to KDMC's notice, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad said he would host a mutton party on August 15 to highlight the "freedom" of subjective food preferences.

