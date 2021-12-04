Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): It was a celebration of human spirit in every way, at the recently concluded CFBP Consumer Film Festival's Awards Night, at the Taj Land's End, Bandra, Mumbai.

Running into its fourth year now, this initiative by Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP) celebrates everything, from art to films, fashion and various social causes.

With a host of competitions such as painting, slogan writing, short films, and more, the event was an exciting soiree for the guests who created beautiful memories of the evening. Keeping the 'never say die' attitude alive.

Previous edition, this mega event was supported by the living legend, Ratan Tata and the iconic Adi Godrej, who need no introduction. This year, our endeavours are supported by the likes of the dynamic philanthropist Rajashree Birla and the illustrious Anand Mahindra. CFBP is headed by Swapnil Kothari - President CFBP, and the Film Festival initiative is supported by Shekhar Bajaj and chaired by Kiren Shrivastav (Founder Fempowerment & CEO Molecule).

The entries were judged by a very credible and interesting mix of Jury which comprise a wide range of eminent personalities, including prominent names such as Justice B.N. Srikrishna, Prakash Jha, CA Nihar N Jambusaria (President ICAI), Dolly Thakore, Minhaz Merchant (Author & Publisher), Juhi Chaturvedi (Film Writer), Prof. Vishwanath Sabale (Dean Sir J J School of Art) and Avinash Kaul (CEO Network 18-Broadcast, MD A+E Networks TV18). Swapnil Kothari - President CFBP; and Shekhar Bajaj - Founder member CFBP and MD of Bajaj Electricals and chairperson of the Film Festival Kiren Shrivastav.

Swapnil Kothari President CFBP applauded the event and stated, "In its fourth chapter, The CFBP Consumer Film Festival is one of the flagship events proving to be a blockbuster every year and increasing the profile and reach of the organisation. With entries from New Zealand and Singapore apart from India, it is fanning the flames of CFBP'S ambition to be known across the globe. With all the efforts of a capable team at our command, I am certain that together we shall scale greater heights."

Renowned actor, winner of 8 Filmfare Awards and two National Film Awards, Padmashree and Padmabhushan Awardee Anupam Kher was the chief guest and graced the occasion with his presence and said, "This Fashion Show by Shaina was a felicitation of 35 empowered women under the aegis of CFBP (Council for Fair Business Practices) led by its dynamic president Swapnil Kothari. Shaina curated a perfect picture of Beauty with substance in the graceful form of achievers. Congratulations to CFBP Consumer Film Festival and Shaina for giving this platform to all the women."

Famous fashion designer, politician, and social worker, Shaina NC unveiled her collection with a spectacular fashion show that had women achievers walk the ramp, celebrating womanhood in all its glory. Zeba Kohli (Chocolatier), Shilpa Bhagat (Mrs India Worldwide 2013), Paulami Chakraborty (Editor, Artist and Dancer), Suneeta Agrawal (Chairperson Motilal Oswal Foundation), Rajyalaxmi Rao, Dr. Nivedita Shreyans, Gaurie Pandit Dwivedi, Nirali Bhatia, Anshita Asnani, Payal Kothari (Advocate and Solicitor) and many more powerful women walked the runway for Shaina NC looking elegant as ever in her exotic creations. Dr. Mickey Mehta said beautiful shlok in context to women empowerment and Popular Bollywood singer and winner of India's Raw Star, Rituraj Mohanty, regaled guests with his soulful voice and beautiful renditions of his melodies.

Kiren Shrivastav, the Chairperson of the CFBP Consumer Film Festival and Founder, Fempowerment Awards had put together a remarkable event, which truly encompassed the grit, determination, and courage of human beings, especially women, who shine and emerge victorious in the face of adversities. Kiren said, "Every Empowered woman can empower a family to change the world to be a better place. It's truly heartening and motivating to see that this year, through our consumer film festival we received so many entries on women empowerment, especially from young students! I am very grateful to all our jury members for their strong support in selecting the best and taking out time from their busy schedules to be part of this humble endeavour. This year we had more than 1000 entries from all across India and other countries, we are only growing each year to reach every corner of the world!"

With participants for the competition growing each year, this year saw a surge with its popularity reaching across the globe as well. With 1,028 entries right from a 6 year old student to 60 year old professional, from all over India and other countries, the event had reached across borders and beyond. The winners were thrilled to receive the awards.

The winners were

Short Film

Haqeeqat - Nitin Kumar Bararia (Kolkata) - 1st prize winner

Late Night Taxi - Harry Khalsa & Kahanikar Saromi (Delhi) - 2nd prize

Laal daag - Sarcastic Studio (Kolkata) - Special mention

Painting above 18

Arpit Verma (Lucknow) - 1st prize

Nisha Verma (Delhi) - 2nd prize

Painting below 18

Lizal Jack (Mumbai) - 1st prize

Shivani Nayampali (Mumbai) - 2nd prize

Slogan below 18

Suhani Agarwal (Mumbai) -1st prize

Aryan Indra (Mumbai) - 2nd prize

Slogan above 18

Anish Anand (UP) - 1st prize

Janice Lobo (Mumbai) - 2nd prize

CFBP is a humble endeavour to reach in the farthest corner of our beautiful country, bring out talent from far and wide offering it a platform to showcase and grow.

The Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP) has initiated Consumer Film Festival - now in its fourth year - comprising of categories such as Short Film Competition, Poster/Painting, Competition and Slogan Writing Contest on interesting topics like Women Empowerment, Mera Haq My Rights and Learnings from Lockdown.

CFBP was established in 1966 by stalwarts of business & industry like J. R. D. Tata, Ramkrishna Bajaj, Arvind Mafatlal, F.T. Khorakiwala, Naval Tata, S.P. Godrej, J.N. Guzder and Keshab Mahindra and others who recognized the imperative need of business & industry to regulate itself.

The CFBP Consumer Film Festival 2021 was presented by Phillip Capital, Platinum sponsor Godrej, Gold Sponsors - Kotak Mahindra Bank and LIC, Silver Sponsor - Bajaj Electricals, Bronze sponsor - Mahindra Rise and General sponsor - Bank of Baroda Credit Card.

Further Details on the CFBP Consumer Film Festival are available on the website - www.consumerfilmfestival.com.

