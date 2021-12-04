Barcelona have looked steady ever since the appointment of club legend Xavi Hernandez with important wins over Espanyol and Villareal. With 23 points from 14 games, the Catalonians currently occupy seventh place on the points table but win over Real Betis at home this evening could see them close the gap with the top four. What has been impressive is their six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and a turn in fortunes could be around the corner. Opponent Real Betis are on the ascendency with three wins in their last five games. They would leapfrog into the Champions League qualifying places with a win at Nou Camp and hence the game is of considerable importance. Barcelona versus Real Betis will be streamed on the Voot app from 8:45 PM IST. Barcelona Congratulates Former Captain Lionel Messi for Winning Seventh Ballon d’Or Award, Catalan Giants Celebrate Pedri’s Kopa Trophy 2021 Win

Sergio Aguero, Martin Brathwaite, Ansu Fati, Pedri and Jordi Alba are all out for Barcelona while new signing Dani Alves is ineligible to play for the club till January. Barcelona have Bayern Munich on the horizon and Xavi will have that crucial Champions League game in mind when selecting his team. Ousmane Dembele is set to start for the hosts having recovered completely from his muscle problem lining alongside lone striker Memphis Depay.

Former Barcelona stars Claudio Bravo and Martin Montoya are injured while German Pezzella has recovered from a knock to be part of the matchday squad. Nabil Fekir is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards with Rodri Sanchez taking his place in the attacking third. Willian Jose could find himself without much support in the attacking third with his team not expected to dominate possession.

When is Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Real Betis, clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on December 04, 2021 (Saturday) at the Camp Nou Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 08:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Real Betis live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Real Betis, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Betis clash.

Barcelona have lost just once in the last twenty games against Real Betis and playing at home should help them claim crucial three points.

