After three days of the Group stage matches, PV Sindhu has advanced to the knockout stages of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021. In this article, we shall be looking at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the match. The Indian shuttler lost the last Group Stage match to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. She lost 12-21, 21-19, 14-21 and this pushed her to number two of the Group A points table. BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Loses to Pornpawee Chochuwong in Final Group Match.

The ace shuttler has been handed over the task of playing against Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals. Talking about the head-to-head record, the Indian shuttler leads the same, as they have played 20 matches so far. The ace shuttler has won 12 games and the remaining ones are won by Yamaguchi. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will be played in Bali. The match will take place on December 4, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to tentatively begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Badminton Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Badminton Match?

Fans can also watch PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchimatch online. Since the Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match. The official account of the BWF World Tour Finals will be bringing live updates of the game.

