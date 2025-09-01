VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Anex Advisory, a leading real estate advisory firm, has achieved a significant accomplishment by facilitating approximately 2.5 million square feet of redevelopment projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an active pipeline of over 35 to 40 projects, the firm has now targeted facilitating over 15 million square feet of development by 2030.

Anex's footprint spans both established and emerging micro-markets, including Andheri, Malad, Chembur, Borivali, Kandivali, Worli, Powai, Santacruz, Malabar Hill, Sion, Bandra, Dadar, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, and Goregaon. Currently engaged with 14 housing societies and in regular interaction with 36 developers, Anex ensures that community aspirations and developer capabilities are seamlessly aligned from project inception.

Anex Advisory is currently facilitating a range of medium to large-scale redevelopment projects across various micro-markets in Mumbai. These include a 5-acre society in Goregaon East, a one-of-its-kind, community-driven 3-acre society in Andheri West, and a 6,700 square meters slum rehabilitation project in Samarth Nagar, Chembur. The firm is also advising on high-street redevelopment along Linking Road, as well as strategically located societies in Bandra West and Bandra-Kurla Complex -- each representing marquee urban transformation opportunities.

Anex has built a distinctive reputation through its 360° redevelopment model -- integrating detailed feasibility studies, legal due diligence, and thorough compliance with Section 79A of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act. The firm also specialises in resolving stalled projects and structuring JV, JD, and DM models, backed by financial strategies that maximise member value while ensuring regulatory and tax compliance.

Speaking on the milestone, Sanjay Daga, CEO and Managing Director of Anex Advisory, said, "Our approach is rooted in protecting stakeholder interests while delivering timely, value-driven outcomes. At Anex, redevelopment is not just about constructing buildings -- it's about creating sustainable, well-designed communities with open spaces, modern amenities, and long-term value appreciation. This milestone reflects the trust placed in us by both societies and developers, and we remain committed to scaling responsibly across Mumbai and beyond."

Sticking to airtight contracts, rigorous developer vetting, and an emphasis on creating design excellence, along with ongoing monitoring backed by market intelligence, Anex Advisory has set itself apart as a trusted partner ensuring smooth execution and maximised returns for housing societies. Their growing body of work in distressed asset resolution has further cemented Anex's standing as a trusted partner is Mumbai's evolving real estate landscape.

