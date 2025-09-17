VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17: Anurag University has further strengthened its industry partnerships by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MSN Laboratories Limited, one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies. The collaboration also marks the announcement of a MSN Labs Bridge Course (2025-26) to MSN employees at Anurag University which will be organized by the Department of Chemistry, School of Engineering.

The programme commenced with an invocation, lamp lighting, and a warm welcome to dignitaries from Anurag University and MSN Labs. Dr. Savita Belwal, Head of the Department of Chemistry and Programme Coordinator, presented an overview of the Self-Directed Teams (SDT) Bridge Course, an initiative co-designed with MSN Labs to enhance the knowledge, skills, and employability of their new employees.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Savita Belwal said: "This MoU with MSN Laboratories is a strong example of industry-academia collaboration in action. Through this Bridge Course, we aim to provide trainees with not just theoretical knowledge but also hands-on learning, making them confident and industry-ready. Our goal is to create a model where academia and industry continuously learn from each other to address real-world challenges in the pharmaceutical sector."

The Department of Chemistry will play a key role in the programme by co-developing industry-relevant training modules, delivering lectures and laboratory sessions, and monitoring the progress and assessments of trainees.

Adding the industry's perspective, Mr. K. L. N. Murthy, Head HR (API), MSN Laboratories, said: "At MSN, we believe that partnerships with leading academic institutions like Anurag University are critical to building the future of pharma talent in India. This collaboration will help our new recruits transition smoothly into their careers with the right mix of scientific knowledge, practical training, and problem-solving skills. Together, we are preparing a workforce that is ready to meet the evolving challenges of the industry."

Senior leaders from Anurag University, including the Deans of Engineering, Examinations, and Student Affairs, along with Mr. Javid Jamal, Director of L&D, also addressed the gathering, underlining the importance of academic support in shaping industry-ready professionals.

This MoU with MSN Laboratories marks Anurag University's second major collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector. Together, these strategic partnerships reflect the university's mission to foster long-term industry-academia synergies that equip students and trainees with practical skills, hands-on experience, and the confidence to excel in pharma careers.

