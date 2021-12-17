New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/SRV): As part of its ever expanding drive, Apollo Diagnostics, the diagnostic division of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited (AHLL) and part of the Apollo Hospitals Group has forayed into Delhi NCR.

It is set to cater to people in and around Delhi NCR with a wide range of diagnostics tests through 75 patient care centres and 7 pathology labs.

Additionally, people can also avail home collection for tests and fulfil health needs amidst the ongoing pandemic in a safe and convenient manner through vaccinated phlebotomists. As one of the largest diagnostic and pathology lab in India, most of Apollo Diagnostics labs are NABL & CAP accredited.

Apollo Diagnostics is located in Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi NCR and 48 other locations across India. It has quite a presence in every metropolitan cities of India and with its new venture into Delhi; it is making sure people receive the right treatment and diagnosis, even from the ease of their home.

People can schedule their prescribed tests at their convenience and book it online through Apollo Diagnostics website or app. In addition, keeping in mind the present situation all reports are accessible online and can be downloaded at the swift click of a button for the ease of consultation.

With transparent but strict quality systems in place, Apollo Diagnostics guarantees adherence to processes and accuracy, quality of results, which form the very basis of any diagnostic service. In addition, its newly launched state-of-the-art Regional Reference Lab in Delhi is equipped with a spectrum of routine and specialised testing with Histopath, flow cytometry, genetic, mass spectrometry and maternal marker and immunohistochemistry capabilities.

All the pathology labs of Apollo Diagnostics in Delhi will be frequently enrolled in stringent clinical laboratory proficiency testing (PT) programs to validate the testing protocols of the leading diagnostic centre. Periodic review of quality control results impact laboratory testing processes and methods; thereby maintaining the quality and accuracy of patient sample results.

Chandra Sekhar C., Group CEO, AHLL said, "With over three decades of legacy, we are always focussed towards clinical excellence; and transforming the Indian healthcare landscape by providing world-class infrastructure, care and diagnostics. Through our various service delivery formats spread across several geographies, we are turning our Group's vision of giving access to every Indian a world-class healthcare with accurate results."

Vishwajith Reddy - Head -Strategy & Initiatives, Apollo Diagnostics, said, "Correct diagnostics plays a crucial part in timely identification of ailment for better management and treatment of a patient. Hence, through Apollo Diagnostics, we look forward to build value for people and continue our excellence in diagnostics, treatment and care in Delhi NCR. Our team of dedicated, trained and vaccinated phlebotomists and collection professionals will ensure timely and correct diagnosis from the safety and security of your home for your peace of mind."

Further, Apollo Diagnostics are equipped to conduct Covid-19 RT PCR testing in a safe, hygienic and time-bound manner through its ICMR approved labs. The tests are administered in accordance with ICMR and state government regulations on-site, with provisions for home sample collections.

For further details, log onto: www.apollodiagnostics.com or call 011-3344 2424

