VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: Aries Agro Limited, a leading player in micronutrients and specialty plant nutrition, has announced the onboarding of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly as Brand Champion for Aries Agro Limited and its group companies.

Also Read | Sony Layoffs: Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Ravi Ahuja Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Strategic Overhaul.

The association brings together Aries Agro's five-decade legacy in agricultural innovation with Ganguly's reputation for transformational leadership and performance excellence in Indian cricket.

Founded over 55+ years ago, Aries Agro has built a strong presence in India's agri-inputs sector, focusing on improving farm productivity through scientific plant nutrition solutions. The company said the partnership is aimed at strengthening its connect with farmers and rural markets across the country.

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 Match?.

Given the major role agriculture plays in India's growth story, the association is expected to further deepen the company's engagement with farmers and strengthen its presence across rural markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Rahul Mirchandani, Chairman & Managing Director, Aries Agro Limited, said, "Sourav Ganguly embodies leadership, resilience, and performance under pressure - values that resonate deeply with Aries Agro's journey. His ability to transform Indian cricket aligns with our mission to bring innovation and credibility to Indian agriculture. Together, Aries Agro and Sourav will champion a future defined by fearless ambition, team-driven success, and enduring credibility - on the field and in the field."

Commenting on the association, Sourav Ganguly said, "I am extremely happy to be a part of the Aries Agro family. It's a wonderful team and a phenomenal company with a long-standing legacy. It's truly a pleasure to understand the roots of the nation and witness how Aries Agro continues to contribute towards building it. We strongly believe that working on the field is what makes the foundation stronger and more resilient."

Aries Agro Limited has partnered with Sourav Ganguly as its Brand Champion, strengthening its connect with farmers and stakeholders across India. His leadership image brings strong trust, credibility, and nationwide visibility to the brand.

The collaboration will drive integrated campaigns across television, digital platforms, and on-ground farmer engagement initiatives. It also aims to bridge rural and corporate audiences, further enhancing Aries Agro's premium positioning. Aligned with a shared vision of nation-building, the partnership reinforces the message of "Better crops, Better future."

Ganguly, widely regarded for redefining Indian cricket with a fearless and team-driven approach, is expected to feature in Aries Agro's upcoming brand campaigns and farmer outreach initiatives.

Omkar Patil, Group Head, Business Development (India), Aries Agro Limited, added, "Our farmers are the real champions of India. Aries has always stood by them as a trusted partner. With Sourav Ganguly joining us, we aim to further inspire confidence and reinforce our commitment to empowering the agricultural community."

The company stated that the collaboration will focus on enhancing farmer engagement, driving awareness around modern agricultural practices, and reinforcing Aries Agro's positioning as a trusted partner in improving crop productivity.

This move comes as Aries Agro looks to deepen its footprint in rural India and build stronger brand recall through strategic associations that resonate with its core audience.

About Aries Agro Limited:

Founded over five decades ago, Aries Agro Limited is one of India's leading companies in the field of micronutrients and specialty plant nutrition. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and farmer-centric solutions, the company offers a wide range of products designed to enhance crop productivity and soil health.

Aries Agro has built a deep-rooted presence across rural India, working closely with farmers through knowledge-sharing, field engagement, and sustainable agricultural practices. Backed by research-driven formulations and a robust distribution network, the company continues to play a key role in advancing modern agriculture and improving farm outcomes across the country.

For more information, please visit: https://ariesagro.com/ & https://in.linkedin.com/company/aries-agro-ltd.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)