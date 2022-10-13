Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Padma Bhushan Udit Narayan (Indian Playback Singer), Jaya Prada (Indian Film Actress and Politician), Kabir Bedi (Indian Film Actor), and other achievers were felicitated with the Pride of Nation Awards, 2022. Recently, Asia Today Research and Media held a unique "Pride of Nation Awards 2022" ceremony at Hotel Trident Nariman Point Mumbai, honoring and celebrating achievers from all walks of life who have made India proud and demonstrated their excellence in India and around the world. "Pride of Nation Awards" is an attempt to honor individuals/organizations who have significantly contributed in their own fields and brought laurels to the state. The unique motive for establishing "Pride of Nation Awards" is to motivate or support those who have demonstrated exceptional talent in their respective fields. The Pride of Nation Awards is the only event that acknowledges and celebrates Indian success in all fields, emphasizing inspiring achievements and highlighting inspirational role models in the fields of Art, Entertainment, Social Work, Education, Healthcare, Business, Politics, Music, Sports, Music, Wildlife Conservation, and Environmental Conservation. The occasion was attended by Bhagat Singh Koshiyari (Governor of Maharashtra), Ramdas Athawale (Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India), and Rahul Narwekar (Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Council). The award ceremony, which was addressed by the governor, was the best venue for presenting an individual's or organizations hard work. Asia Today has provided an opportunity to each one of us, so that all the participants away from the quandary world could enjoy the rewards for their efforts. Individuals from numerous industries, including health, art and entertainment, social services, and education, have been honored and recognized by the organization. Some of the Individuals and organizations that received awards include: - Padma Bhushan Udit Narayan - Outstanding Achievement in Music Industry, Jaya Prada - Outstanding Achievement in Film Industry, Kabir Bedi - Outstanding Achievement in Film Industry, Ankita Overseas - Best Exporter of Agro Products and Spices of The Year, Orson Resins And Coatings Pvt. Ltd. - Leading Manufacturer of Chemicals of The Year, GI-One Hospital - Best Gastroenterology Hospital in Maharashtra, Indian Fashions - Best Exporter of Fashion Jewellery in India, N. L. Dalmia High School - Best School With Academic Excellence in Maharashtra, Nerlikar Hospital - Best Alcohol De-addiction Hospital in Maharashtra, Innocorp Urethanes - Best Manufacturer of Polyurethane Foams in Telangana, Rollring Industries - Best Manufacturer of Traverse Units in India, P. E. S. College of Engineering - Best Engineering College With Excellent Faculty in Maharashtra, Sanathan Textiles Limited - One of The Fastest Growing Company in Textile Sector (Yarn Segment), Council of Paramedical Science of India, Medinova Training Institute, Paramedical Council of Maharashtra - Best Paramedical Council and College of The Year, Kulkarni Medical Foundation Pyramid Hospital - Most Promising Multi-Speciality Hospital in District Pune-Maharashtra, JJ Plus Hospitals and Neuron International - Best Tertiary Care Super Speciality Hospital in Maharashtra, Amrutvahini Institute of, Management and Business Administration - Best Emerging MBA Institute in Maharashtra, Vidya Niketan High School - Best Boarding School in Maharashtra, R V Parankar College of Engineering and Technology - Best Emerging Engineering College in Maharashtra, Vishal Rubber Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Best Manufacturer of Rubber Components of The Year-Maharashtra, Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic Udgir - Most Promising Engineering College In Maharashtra, Dadasaheb Mokashi Institutes - Best Agriculture College In Maharashtra, Stark Ridge Paper Pvt. Ltd. - Best Manufacturer of Kraft Paper of The Year, Theem College of Engineering - Best Emerging Engineering College with Academic Excellence in Maharashtra, Dr Aniruddha Bhosale - Best Organ Transplantation and HPB Surgeon of The Year-Maharashtra, Dr Rajesh P. Dharia - Best Orthopedic Surgeon in Maharashtra, National Power Engineering Company - Best Manufacturer of Fabricated Steel Structure of The Year-West Bengal, Harsh Industries - Best Manufacturer of Non-woven Carpet in Telangana, Beautiful Advertising Agency - Best Indian Textile Screen Printing Ink Manufacturer 2022, Electronic Devices Worldwide Pvt. Ltd. - Most Reliable & Trusted Manufacturer of Induction Sealing & Cap Assembly Machines of The Year, Dr Saurabh Giri - Best Orthopaedic Surgeon in Maharashtra, Dr Yogesh Suresh Saodekar - Best Neurosurgeon of The Year- Maharashtra, Spangle Steel Products - Best Warehousing Racking Solution Company in Delhi, Krishna Pradeep's 21st Century IAS - Best Coaching Institute For Civil Service Examination in Southern India, Dr Karna Upadhyay - Outstanding Contribution in The Field of Education (Event Management), Vidya Prasarak Mandal's, Maharshi Parshuram College of Engineering - Most Admired Engineering College in Maharashtra, Unity Poly Barrels Pvt. Ltd. - Best Manufacturer Of Plastic Packaging In Maharashtra, Pravara Rural Engineering College Loni - Leading Engineering College in Maharashtra, Dr Jamal Azmi - Best Urologist in Maharashtra, Kai. Sau. Sunitatai Eknathrao Dhakane Polytechnic College - Best Polytechnic College in Maharashtra, MS Fashion Designers - Best Manufacturer of Apparels in Rajasthan, Rattan Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Best Organic Health and Wellness Brand of The Year, Niral Plastics - Best Manufacturer of Bio Medical Bags of The Year-Maharashtra, Shree Saigan Industries - Best Manufacturer of Press Component and Fabrication Parts in Maharashtra, Geeta Hospital and Research Centre - Best Emergency and Snake Bite Care Centre of The Year, Dr Musharraf Ahmed Khan - Most Admired Academician of The Year-Bengaluru, Dr Brahmananda Satapathy - Most Trusted Radiation Oncologist

Pradeep Choudhry is the active CEO of Asia Today Research and Media, a dynamic worldwide media and analytical organization that offers research, analysis, and rating services. For enterprises of all sizes, the company has been offering cutting-edge market research, evaluation, and analysis.

