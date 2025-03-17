VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 17: Society's views on gender have long affected different aspects of life, especially education. Gender stereotypes in the classroom affect how students are perceived and treated by teachers, leading to unfair differences in opportunities and outcomes.

Indian schools exhibit this bias in how they divide subjects. Many girls are encouraged to study arts and humanities, while most boys are guided toward STEM fields. This imbalance is clearly reflected in the recent data from UCAS, provided by HESA, showing that only around 30% of women in India pursue careers in STEM, compared to a significantly higher 70% of men.

As the first female officer in the Indian Police Service, Dr. Kiran Bedi once said, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. To break stereotypes and have equality, we need to invest in education."

This blog will help school leaders, educators, etc., to understand the severity of gender issues in education and how to identify them, along with ways to tackle these challenges.

Understanding Gender Stereotypes in the Classroom

Gender stereotypes are preconceived ideas about what boys and girls can or cannot do based on their gender. In education, these stereotypes can significantly impact teaching practices and student development. Understanding these biases is the first step in creating an equitable learning environment for all.

According to a study by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), only 29% of girls in urban areas and 19% in rural areas are enrolled in STEM-related courses in higher education, compared to 71% and 81% of boys, respectively. Another report by the Ministry of Education revealed that while girls perform as well as boys in STEM subjects at the school level, their representation in STEM-related careers remains disproportionately low. These statistics highlight how deeply entrenched gender bias in education can affect students' academic choices and future career paths, reinforcing a cycle of inequality.

Examples of common gender stereotypes in classrooms are:

Boys are expected to excel in subjects like math and science, while girls are steered toward arts.

In the past, girls were required to learn sewing and cooking, reinforcing traditional roles.

Girls are seen as more suited for nurturing roles, while boys are not encouraged to explore these.

Boys are presumed to be assertive, and girls are expected to be agreeable and cooperative.

Strategies to Overcome Gender Stereotypes in Teaching Practices

There are some practical strategies educators can adopt to reduce gender bias and promote gender equality in the classroom:

Promote Gender-Neutral Language and Behaviour: Use language that avoids reinforcing gender stereotypes. For example, instead of referring to students as "boys and girls," use terms like "students". Research by UNICEF highlights that gender-neutral language helps foster a sense of equality and reduces unconscious bias among students. Simple changes like saying "everyone" instead of "boys and girls" encourage inclusivity.

Encourage Equal Participation from All Genders: Ensure that all students, regardless of gender, are encouraged to participate in class discussions, group work, and leadership roles. Actively seek out contributions from quieter students, especially girls, who may feel less confident speaking in mixed-gender settings.

Include Diverse Role Models in Teaching Materials: Diverse teaching materials significantly boost students' motivation and expand their career aspirations. Highlight role models from all genders in fields such as science, literature, politics, and the arts to inspire students and challenge stereotypes.

By implementing these strategies, educators can support the growth and development of every student, regardless of gender.

The Role of Schools in Combating Gender Stereotypes

Schools play a pivotal role in shaping students' understanding of gender and addressing stereotypes. Policies and curricula that promote a gender-neutral environment can create a more inclusive learning environment.

Case Study:

In 2019, Woods Valley English Medium School in Kasdol village of the Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh faced many challenges with limited resources and no permanent building. These constraints did not allow the school to foster an inclusive learning environment and effectively challenge gender stereotypes. The school reached out to Varthana to help to reform their teaching material to be more sensitive to gender. This collaboration enabled teachers to integrate more inclusive pedagogical methods that challenge traditional gender stereotypes. This led to increased student participation and positive learning outcomes -- especially for girls in this rural district.

Conclusion

Educators must tackle gender stereotypes and gender bias in the classroom to create a fair and equitable learning space. However, teachers need to actively break down gender bias by using gender-neutral language, promoting equal participation in sports and activities, and introducing diverse role models to create a more balanced classroom.

With support from NBFCs like Varthana, schools can take meaningful steps to eliminate gender bias by training teachers and ensuring quality education for all children, even in the remotest areas. Varthana is also known for promoting interactive learning through visual aids, helping educators create engaging classrooms that challenge stereotypes and ensure equal learning opportunities for every student.

