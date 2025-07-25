VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: In the ever-growing sea of music, it's rare to stumble upon a sound that doesn't just entertain but genuinely speaks. That's exactly what Delhi-based pop band Avaam is setting out to do. With the release of their deeply emotional debut single 'Mehzabeen', Avaam has made a quietly powerful entrance into the Indian indie music space -- and they're not stopping there.

Crafted with heartfelt intention, Mehzabeen is more than just a song; it's a feeling. The music video carries the same depth -- delicate, poetic, and honest. From the very first note, Avaam makes it clear they're here not just to play music, but to share stories.

Rooted in years of collective musical experience, the band comprises passionate artists who've spent over a decade living and breathing music. Each member brings a distinct influence to the table -- from the grit of rock to the subtlety of folk, the experimental edge of electronica, and the timeless soul of classic pop. Their sound doesn't fit neatly into a box, and that's exactly the point.

"Our music reflects who we are -- constantly evolving and not bound by any one style," shares Avaam , "Mehzabeen is just the beginning. Each month, we'll be releasing a new song -- a new emotion, a new chapter."

In a world that thrives on instant hits and overnight fame, Avaam is taking the long road -- the honest road. By promising a new original track every month, they're not just offering consistency; they're offering companionship. A song for each season of your heart.

And it's this human touch -- this sincerity in both sound and storytelling -- that makes Avaam feel less like a new band and more like an old friend you're just now getting to know.

Mehzabeen is now streaming on all major platforms, and the official video -- beautifully raw and resonant -- is live on YouTube. This is just the first step in what promises to be a heartfelt journey through sound.

Listen to Mehzabeen: YouTube Channel - Avaam & Connect on Instagram - @this.is.avaam

