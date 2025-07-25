The wait is over for fans of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss (BB). The reality show returns with its nineteenth season soon, with new contestants, twists and tasks. To ramp up the excitement, JioHotstar today (July 25) shared the first official teaser of Bigg Boss 19. In the new first glimpse video of Bigg Boss 19, fans of the show get to see a new logo, a new EYE for this season! "Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon!" said JioHotstar in their caption on social media, as they shared the video. Take a look! ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Is Host Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Participating in Controversial Reality Show’s Upcoming Season? Check Out Full List of Potential Contestants of ‘BB 19’.

JioHotstar Shares First Glimpse of New 'Bigg Boss' Eye - Watch Video:

JioHotstar Reveals New Logo for 'Bigg Boss 19'

Bigg Boss will have a new eye logo from the 2025 season, adding more colour and jazz to the reality show. JioHotstar revealed the new design of the iconic Bigg Boss eye, which is more colourful and vibrant than earlier seasons. Many fans who are intrigued by the Bigg Boss eye will notice that the new eye logo also promises lots of drama, fights, controversies, and entertainment in the 19th season of the show. "The eye, which has become an iconic symbol of the Bigg Boss universe, gets a bold new upgrade this year - it plunges into a world of colour, attitude, and untamed energy. With this reveal, the show signals its comeback and invites fans to gear up for another explosive season inside the house. The launch of Season 19 marks a brand new chapter for the franchise that has redefined non-fiction content in India. With each season raising the stakes higher, Bigg Boss continues to command unmatched viewer loyalty across platforms and generations," said JioHostar in a statement.

When and Where to Watch 'Bigg Boss 19'?

Bigg Boss 19 will be streaming soon on JioHotstar with never-seen-before content from the show. The daily episodes will be telecast on the Colors channel. But our sources tell us that JioHotstar will have much more content from Bigg Boss 19 than the TV channel, just like the non-stop streaming format that was employed for the Bigg Boss OTT seasons 1, 2 and 3. The premiere date of Bigg Boss 19 has not been revealed yet. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan To Charge INR 150 Crore for Hosting 15 Weeks of the Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

What Is New on 'Bigg Boss 19'?

While the exact details of what the new features of Bigg Boss 19 will be are not known yet, there is a buzz that BB19 will incorporate elements of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its format. The daily episodes will have a new structure and new tasks for the contestants. Also, there is news that only celebrity contestants will be offered to join Bigg Boss this year. Moreover, it is rumoured that Salman Khan will be charging a fee of INR 150 crore for Bigg Boss 19.

Watch this space for more on Bigg Boss 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2025 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).