Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Mahindra Susten, the cleantech arm of the Mahindra Group and a leading independent power producer (IPP) in India, has announced the appointment of Avinash Rao as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment will be effective September 24, 2025, as per the company announcement.

Avinash will lead Mahindra Susten's ambitious growth strategy, steering the company towards an expanded and diversified portfolio across the renewable energy value chain. Avinash Rao brings nearly three decades of experience.

Mahindra Susten is a leader in the renewable energy sector with over 1.6 GW of commissioned projects and a robust pipeline of nearly 3.6 GW across solar, wind, hybrid projects, and C&I (Commercial and Industrial) solutions.

The company said it is also actively building capabilities in emerging areas such as energy storage and integrated renewable energy solutions, setting benchmarks in reliable supply of clean energy, safety, diversity, quality, governance, and ESG practices.

Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD, Mahindra Group, said, "At Mahindra, sustainability and climate action are not just priorities--they are core to our purpose. We are setting benchmarks in ESG and sustainability, and Susten plays a pivotal role in accelerating this vision. With 15 years of legacy in renewable energy and having a diversified portfolio, Susten is well-positioned to lead India's renewable energy transition. Avinash's deep expertise across the entire energy value chain--from platform creation to investment and operational excellence--will enable us to create long-term value for our stakeholders while accelerating the transition to a cleaner energy future."

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers), a long-term investor in Mahindra Susten, also welcomed the appointment.

Bruce Crane, Executive Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific at Ontario Teachers', said: "We congratulate Avinash Rao on his appointment and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Mahindra Susten. The company has established itself as a key player in India's renewable energy sector and we are pleased to support its ongoing efforts to deliver reliable, high-quality clean energy solutions." (ANI)

