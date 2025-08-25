Gowri Habba, also known as Gowri Ganesha, is on August 26. The Hindu festival is celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi in Karnataka. Gowri Habba is a sacred festival celebrated in honour of Goddess Gowri, the mother of Lord Ganesha, symbolising prosperity, purity, and marital bliss. An integral part of this festival is the creation of rangoli designs drawn at the entrance and around the puja area to welcome the Goddess into the home. These colourful patterns are believed to invite positive energies, divine blessings, and good fortune. Hence, to celebrate Gowri Habba 2025 on August 26, we bring you Gowri Habba 2025 rangoli designs that will help you elevate the Gowri Ganesha decoration at home. These Gowri Habba rangoli patterns and easy colourful motifs are perfect to invite positive energy and worship Goddess Gauri ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Traditionally, women use rice flour, turmeric, kumkum, and vibrant powders to create intricate designs, signifying devotion, hospitality, and cultural richness. The significance of rangoli during Gowri Habba lies in its spiritual symbolism. Each pattern is considered an offering of love and reverence to Goddess Gowri, inviting her to bless the household with happiness, fertility, and abundance. Popular motifs include lotus flowers, conch shells, diyas, peacocks, and sacred symbols like the swastika or kalasha, all representing purity, prosperity, and divine protection. To celebrate Gowri Habba 2025, share these Gowri Habba 2025 rangoli design videos to seek inspiration to decorate your home on the auspicious festival.

Watch Video of Gowri Habba Rangoli Design:

Watch Video of Gowri Ganesha Rangoli Design:

Watch Video of Easy Rangoli Patterns For Gowri Habba:

Watch Video of Colourful Rangoli Patterns For Gowri Ganesha:

Rangoli is an artistic expression and a medium of bonding among women, as families and neighbours often come together to create these designs. It reflects the cultural tradition of celebrating feminine creativity and invoking auspiciousness.

