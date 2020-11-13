Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The savings this season just got elevated with the launch of Bachat Wali Diwali Contests by GrabOn.

Don't just bring happiness to your faces, but to that of everyone in your family with amazing gift items and big-ticket prizes from GrabOn that you can enjoy by simply indulging in fun games on GrabOn's campaign page.

This is the 6th season of Bachat Wali Diwali and it's bigger than ever. GrabOn has roped in Rapido and Edvoy as their cosponsors, and Droom is the gaming sponsor. Not just that, Tagg Electronics, Trujet, Fern N Petals, WOW Skin Science, Bombay Shaving Company and Ease My Trip are associated as the gifting partners, so you are sure to have some exciting hampers lined up your way.

The games are easy to play and can be played by anyone in the family. Users can create a free account on the campaign page and start playing the rewarding games. Each game also comes with direct instructions on how to play so the experience is fun for you and not stressful at all. Winners of each game get points with which you can participate in mega lucky draws where the winnings just have no limits.

Bachat Wali Diwali is set to add to the enthusiasm of the online shoppers this season. "The games are launched during the festival season to help more and more people get their favorite items by not having to spend as they would otherwise. Bachat Wali Diwali adds up to our objective of helping people 'Save On Everything' and has received tremendous love and appreciation from the people over the years," said Ashok Reddy, CEO GrabOn.

The event is launched on 11th November and continues till 15th of November. You can participate anytime during these days in the event. This year, there are gifts worth up to Rs 15 lakhs for giveaway in the campaign. Constant updates are provided on GrabOn's Social Media handles. So do follow them if you haven't and keep an eye on the updates to grab the best benefits as they come.

The company has enhanced the algorithms based on user behaviour and have hired dedicated tech expertise to make sure the event portal runs smoothly throughout the season. We advise you to start the participation without any delay to maximise the winnings.

You can get in touch with Team GrabOn at campaigns2019@grabon.in.

