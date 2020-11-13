Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition's price has been slashed in India by Rs 10,000. The phone was initially launched at Rs 87,999 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. The new price of Rs 77,999 has been updated on the Samsung India website. The Purple Colour back panel of the Galaxy S20+ smartphone is inspired by the South Korean pop sensation band called 'BTS'. The device sports the same specifications as the regular Galaxy S20+ phone. The device is available for sale via Samsung India website with no-cost EMI starting from Rs 12,999, 10 percent instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit/debit cards. Customers on purchasing the phone will also get flat Rs 200 cashback via Airtel Money/payments Bank on a minimum transaction of Rs 2,000. Samsung Exynos 1080 First 5nm Chipset for Smartphones Launched.

Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with a 6.7-inch QHD Infinity-O dynamic display with a resolution of 3200x1400 pixels & a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens & a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, there is a 10MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

The handset comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging & reverse wireless charging facility. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port & an in-display fingerprint sensor.

