Children's Day is celebrated in India on November 14 commemorating the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. He was known for his love and affection towards children. Nehru spend quite a lot of time with children and used to be fondly referred to as 'Chacha Nehru'. Hence, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day in the country. Generally, schools and colleges organise events and workshops and engage children in various fun activities on the observance. As Children's Day 2020 approaches, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the day. It also includes WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Bal Diwas Images, Instagram Stories, Messages, GIFs and SMS to send on the occasion.

While every year Children's Day is celebrated with varying festivities, this year events will be held online for kids. Essay writing, speech competitions, storytelling will be held on online platforms. For fancy dress, you can dress your children as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Meanwhile here are some thoughtful wishes on children to greet them on the occasion. Children learn from parents more by imitating than the theories. Here are some wishes for parents to know this November 14. Teachers can also wish their students with these greetings. Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes & Bal Diwas HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings & SMS to Celebrate Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary.

Children's Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Child Is a Miracle With Each Having Their Own Ways Make This World a Beautiful Place for Us. Happy Children’s Day to Every Child in the World!

Happy Children's Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Your Children Need More Time of You Than Gifts You Buy for Them. Let Them Know How Special They Are to You. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day!

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Children Should Be Taught of How to Be a Good Human Being Than How to Be Rich. A Very Warm Wish for Every Kid on This Very Special Day!

Happy Children's Day 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: We Maybe Your Teachers but We Also Have a Lot More Things to Learn From You, Especially, How to Laugh With All Your Hearts. Happy Children’s Day!

Children's Day 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Childhood Is a Happy Place to Be In, So Enjoy Your Childhood Days and Make Good Memories! You Will Cherish Them When You Grow Up. Have a Happy Children’s Day!

How to Download Children’s Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant-messaging app, people use the medium to send wishes and greetings on different occasions. You can also download Children's Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. Happy Children's Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).