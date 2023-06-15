PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 15: Bakingo, a leading online bakery renowned for its delectable cakes and desserts, has unveiled its exclusive Father's Day Cake Collection, offering a perfect way to celebrate and honour fathers everywhere. With its wide range of specially crafted cakes, Bakingo aims to make this Father's Day a memorable and delightful experience for all.

Bakingo has always been synonymous with premium quality baking and exceptional taste. The Father's Day Cake collection is no exception, featuring an assortment of flavorful and visually stunning cakes designed to suit various preferences. From classic flavours like Chocolate Truffle and Red Velvet to unique creations such as Coffee Caramel Crunch and Blueberry Cheesecake, Bakingo's cakes are a true delight for the taste buds.

In a recent interaction with the media, Bakingo's co-founder, Himanshu Chawla, expressed his excitement about the Father's Day Cakes Collection. He said, "Our Father's Day Cakes are curated with love and care, offering a range of cakes that embody the spirit of appreciation and gratitude towards fathers. We are assuming a 20 per cent to 25 per cent growth in demand for the Father's day special cakes, and to cater to that, we have added 50+ SKUs. We are confident that these delicious treats will add joy and sweetness to the Father's Day celebrations."

From cupcakes and pastries to jar cakes, brownies, cookies and dry cakes, Bakingo has a wide assortment of modern desserts along with cakes. Each dessert is handcrafted with premium ingredients, ensuring a delightful experience for dessert enthusiasts.

Along with Bakingo's website and mobile app, Father's Day Cakes are available for online delivery through popular food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy. Customers can easily browse the collection, select their preferred cake, and have it delivered to their doorstep with just a few clicks via well-networked online cake delivery service. This hassle-free ordering process ensures that everyone can enjoy Bakingo's exquisite cakes and desserts without any inconvenience.

This Father's Day, celebrate the extraordinary men who have shaped our lives. Whether it's surprising your dad with his favourite flavour or organising a grand celebration, Bakingo's cakes will undoubtedly make the occasion even more special. With exceptional taste, beautiful designs, and hassle-free online ordering, Bakingo is the perfect choice to make Father's Day truly memorable.

Launched in 2016, Bakingo is a brand that deals primarily in baked items such as cakes, brownies, pastries, jar cakes, cupcakes, dry cakes, and cookies. All the delicious desserts and confectionery are available for doorstep delivery. Today, we lead the bakery market in 36 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there, and we accept orders through Bakingo.com, Bakingo mobile application, and top-rated food delivery applications.

