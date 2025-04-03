PNN

New Delhi [India], April 3: This June, the Indian cities of Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad will all be hosting Barca Academy camps as the club returns to India where it made a huge impact a few years ago, providing an excellent opportunity to spread the club's famous football style and philosophy to yet another part of the planet. The goal of the project is improving a comprehensive range of aspects of the game of every one of the boys and girls who attend, including personal aspects just as creativity, cooperation and initiative.

SportsNTW has been chosen as its India partner and these five-day training courses are being run in an exclusive association with them. Ahmedabad will be the first from June 2 to 6, followed by Hyderabad from June 9 to 13, Bangalore from June 16 to 20 and finally Delhi from June 23 to 27. Later, in autumn, there will be a second round of camps, and the pattern will be repeated on a year-round basis to ensure that the Barca Academy reaches the whole of the country and that the maximum number of children can get to learn about the Barca methodology and values.

"Barca Academy is delighted to be back in India, a strategic country for us. We are looking forward to this set of four camps as a starter of many more to come. It is our goal to bring Barca Academy to all of India and allow Indian football players to learn the Barca way. Benny Megreli. Barca Academy Director, commented.

Many players will also get to enjoy such experiences as the Barca Academy World Cup, played at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Easter week, as well as the regional APAC Cup and different specialization courses in Barcelona.

"We are very excited to be a Barca Academy partner in India and look forward to ushering in grassroots football youth development in our country", Jatin Ahluwallia, Founder and Chairman of SportsNTW, commented on this development. Abhishek Saklani, Co-Founder SportsNTW highlighted, "One of the outstanding features of our association is the prized opportunity for a select few top performers from Barca Academy India camps to play at Barca Academy World Cup in Barcelona".

Barca Academy is now operative in over 50 different countries, taking the famous FC Barcelona values to more than 25,000 children every year, as well as holding almost 200 different camps around the world."

About SportsNTW

SportsNTW is a leading sports company founded by experienced sports professionals with a track record of associating with IPL, French open and FIFA World Cup amongst many other prestigious sports events. It has committed to promote Football at grass root level in INDIA through this platform.

For more information, please visit www.india.barcaacademy.com

