Out of favour, Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj is leaving his mark early in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for the Gujarat Titans. Siraj has been in stellar form thus far in IPL 2025, claiming five wickets in three matches, including wreaking havoc in matches against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In particular, Siraj produced a sensational spell in the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match, claiming 'player of the match' winning performance of 3 for 19 against his former franchise. Mohammed Siraj Wins Man of the Match Award in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

The past few months have been rough for Siraj, who was dropped unceremoniously from Team India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, despite being India's national cricket team's best ODI bowler since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Apart from his on-field stardom, SIraj also enjoys a massive fan following on the internet, where netizens have labeled the India and Gujarat Titans' cricketer as 'DSP Siraj', a moniker that has taken the worldwide web by storm. However, many fans are still unaware of the reason behind Siraj's nickname 'DSP Siraj', while many think of this as a medium of making memes and viral content in the name of the Indian pacer. Mohammed Siraj Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Indian Bowler Bowls A Spell of 3/19 Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Why is Mohammed Siraj Called 'DSP Siraj'?

Back in October 2024, Mohammed Siraj was awarded a Group-I Government Position by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, which the politician had promised. Thus, Siraj was officially appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police under Telangana Police. This gave rise to the internet's most popular trend, 'DSP Siraj' Memes.

Mohammed Siraj in Official Police Dress

DSP Mohammed Siraj ! pic.twitter.com/yeUrv3ZxzC — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 12, 2024

A good IPL 2025 could see Mohammed Siraj return to the national cricketing forefront, with India touring England in June for a five-Test series. The 31-year-old pacer has a decent record in England, picking up 23 wickets from six Tests between 2021 and 2023.

