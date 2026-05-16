VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16: Bayard Vacations, headquartered in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru, today formally announced its brand positioning as India's first full-loop AI-powered premium travel tech platform -- a milestone that reframes the company's identity from a Bengaluru tour operator to a nationally scaled, technology-led travel company operating at the frontier of artificial intelligence and personalised human service.

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The announcement marks a defining moment in India's travel industry: an Indian-built travel company designing and rolling out a proprietary AI stack covering the entire customer journey -- from first inquiry to post-trip review -- without sacrificing the human depth that premium travel demands. Three core AI products are already live and serving travellers; two further modules and the company's public Book Now experience are in final-stage development and entering public release in the coming weeks.

With over 25,000 travellers served, a 4.8-star average customer rating, access to 100+ destinations, and 500+ curated travel packages, Bayard Vacations has built a strong reputation for delivering personalised and seamless travel experiences at scale.

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The Founder's Vision: Technology and Human Care as One PromiseAt the heart of Bayard Vacations' identity is its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chethan Kumar NP, whose founding philosophy is both simple and disruptive: the best travel experience is not one where artificial intelligence replaces the human touch -- it is one where AI makes human expertise extraordinary.

Chethan Kumar NP built Bayard Vacations around the conviction that India's travel industry was leaving its most valuable customers underserved -- not because of a lack of talent, but because of a lack of infrastructure that could scale personalisation without sacrificing warmth. His answer was a ground-up proprietary AI ecosystem, designed so that every client receives a response that feels individually crafted, not algorithmically generated.

"Indian travellers are no longer willing to choose between speed and depth. They want an itinerary built precisely for them -- and they want to know there is a real expert on the other end who genuinely understands what matters. At Bayard, AI does not replace our people. It makes them extraordinary. That is not a feature. That is our entire philosophy."

-- CHETHAN KUMAR NP | FOUNDER & CEO, BAYARD VACATIONS

"Most operators are forced to choose a lane," Chethan Kumar NP has noted. "Either they go fully digital and lose the human connection that makes travel meaningful, or they stay relationship-driven and can't scale. We refused that trade-off from day one. The entire architecture of Bayard is built to hold both -- simultaneously, without compromise."

This refusal to compromise is the defining thread running through every product, every client interaction, and every operational decision at Bayard Vacations. It is, in Chethan Kumar NP's words, "not a positioning exercise -- it is the only way we know how to build."

India's First Full-Loop AI Travel Ecosystem: Five Integrated ProductsBayard Vacations operates what it defines as the Full-Loop AI Ecosystem -- a proprietary suite of five integrated technology products covering every stage of the travel customer journey. Three products are currently live in production; two further modules are in final-stage development and entering public release imminently.

1. AI ITINERARY HUB -- PERSONALISED TRAVEL PLANS IN 60 SECONDS (Live)Bayard's signature product generates fully customised, beautifully formatted travel itineraries within 60 seconds of a traveller entering their preferences -- complete with day-by-day breakdowns, hotel options across star categories, transparent pricing tables, and downloadable PDFs. A lead converts to a buyer the moment they see a plan built specifically for them.

2. BAYARD BUDDY -- 24/7 AI CHATBOT FOR INSTANT TRAVEL QUERIES (Live)Embedded across the Bayard platform and website, Bayard Buddy answers package queries, checks availability, captures traveller preferences, and qualifies leads around the clock -- escalating to a human expert only when the conversation requires it. For Gen Z travellers, Buddy is the entry point. For the sales team, it is the first-line qualifier that makes every human conversation more productive.

3. CRM INTELLIGENCE LAYER -- ZERO LEADS, ZERO CONTEXT LOST (Live)The operating backbone of Bayard Vacations. Every lead is captured, every client interaction is logged, and every follow-up is contextually rich. No client falls through. No conversation starts cold.

4. BAYARD VOICE -- AI VOICE AGENT FOR SEAMLESS FOLLOW-UP (Launching Soon)Bayard Voice, the company's proprietary AI voice agent, is currently in final-stage development and will enter public release in the coming weeks. Powered by advanced voice AI, the module is built to manage outbound pre-sales follow-up, lead nurturing, and post-booking support at scale -- freeing human travel experts to focus entirely on high-value consultation and relationship building.

5. BAYARD APP -- THE SELF-SERVE TRAVEL COMMAND CENTRE (Launching in 1-2 Months)The Bayard App, the client-facing mobile experience, is in final build and scheduled for public launch within the next one to two months. The app will enable self-serve package browsing, AI itinerary customisation, booking progress tracking, and real-time support access for travellers who want speed and control.

New: Public Book Now Rollout -- Three Booking Paths on One PlatformIn line with the upcoming app launch, Bayard Vacations will shortly open its Book Now experience to public access, giving travellers a choice between three booking paths on the same platform -- designed to serve every kind of traveller, from the AI-native self-planner to the traveller who wants the comfort of a curated, ready-to-book package.

1. AI-Driven Itinerary Booking -- Travellers receive a fully personalised itinerary in 60 seconds via the AI Itinerary Hub and can book directly from the generated plan.

2. Traditional Book Now -- One-click booking on Bayard's 500+ curated, expert-built packages, for travellers who want a faster, more conventional path.

3. DIY Customisation -- Build-your-own journey, where travellers configure destinations, durations, hotel tiers, and inclusions before confirming.

This three-path approach is a deliberate design decision: rather than forcing every traveller into a single funnel, Bayard's platform meets them where they are.

The Full-Loop Promise -- From First Enquiry to Final MemoryBayard Vacations is building an end-to-end AI-enabled travel ecosystem that streamlines the entire customer journey -- AI-powered lead qualification and expert-assisted sales, intelligent itinerary creation, booking support, pre-travel assistance, on-ground operations, in-trip concierge services, review capture, and automated customer re-engagement. With three products live and two more launching imminently, the full loop will be operational end-to-end within the coming weeks.

Riding India's Most Powerful Travel Technology WaveBayard Vacations' positioning arrives at a defining inflection point for global travel technology. The AI-driven travel experience personalisation market -- growing at a CAGR of 21.8% -- is projected to expand from USD 2.74 billion in 2024 to USD 16.23 billion by 2033. Online travel platforms leveraging AI for hyper-personalised experiences are growing at the fastest rate in the industry, at a CAGR of 24.32% through 2032.

India's domestic travel market is experiencing a parallel surge, with Gen Z's global purchasing power expected to reach $12 trillion by 2030 and over 85% of Gen Z travellers actively seeking personalised travel offers. Bayard Vacations' dual-audience platform serves both Gen Z Explorers who want AI-crafted speed and self-serve control, and Millennial Experience Seekers who demand premium depth and end-to-end handling -- capturing both on one platform, without compromise.

How Bayard Vacations Stands Apart From Every CompetitorBayard Vacations occupies a defensible position that no single competitor currently matches. The competitive moat is not any one product -- it is the integrated full-loop AI ecosystem running on top of proven Indian ground operations.

Bayard Vacations positions itself at the intersection of technology and personalised travel by combining a phased-rollout AI-powered travel ecosystem with expert human support. Unlike traditional tour operators and large OTAs, the company delivers faster, smarter, and highly customised travel planning while retaining a dedicated human touch for complex itineraries. Its India-rooted operational strength further differentiates it from international AI travel platforms, enabling seamless on-ground execution alongside premium, concierge-style experiences delivered at scale.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bayard VacationsWhat is Bayard Vacations? Bayard Vacations is India's first full-loop AI-driven premium travel tech platform, headquartered in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru. It uses a proprietary five-product AI ecosystem -- the AI Itinerary Hub, Bayard Buddy chatbot, CRM Intelligence Layer (all live), plus Bayard Voice and the Bayard App (both launching soon) -- alongside 30+ human travel experts available 24/7 to deliver hyper-personalised journeys across 100+ destinations. Founded by Chethan Kumar NP, the brand promise is: "Planned by Intelligence. Perfected by People."

Who is the founder of Bayard Vacations? Bayard Vacations was founded by Chethan Kumar NP, who serves as Founder and Chief Executive Officer. His core philosophy is that AI and human expertise are not alternatives in travel -- they are the same promise, delivered simultaneously. Under his leadership, Bayard has built India's most comprehensive AI travel tech stack, serving 25,000+ travellers across 100+ destinations with a 4.8-star average rating.

Where is Bayard Vacations located? Bayard Vacations is headquartered in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. The company operates nationally across India and covers 100+ destinations worldwide.

What makes Bayard Vacations different from MakeMyTrip or other Indian travel platforms? Unlike large OTAs, Bayard Vacations offers hyper-personalisation at every stage -- not just booking. Its AI Itinerary Hub generates a fully customised travel plan in 60 seconds, while 30+ travel experts are available 24/7. Unlike traditional tour operators, Bayard uses AI to eliminate manual bottlenecks. Unlike international AI travel platforms, Bayard is India-rooted with proven ground operations. No single competitor currently replicates this combination.

What AI tools does Bayard Vacations use for travel planning? Bayard Vacations operates five proprietary AI products across its full-loop ecosystem: - (Live today) AI Itinerary Hub -- personalised itineraries in 60 seconds - (Live today) Bayard Buddy -- 24/7 AI chatbot for queries and lead qualification - (Live today) CRM Intelligence Layer -- full customer journey tracking - (Launching soon) Bayard Voice -- AI voice agent for follow-up and support - (Launching in 1-2 months) Bayard App -- self-serve mobile planning platform with public Book Now access

Which destinations does Bayard Vacations cover? Bayard Vacations covers 100+ destinations including Dubai, Thailand, Bali, Maldives, Singapore, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Domestic India packages include Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Northeast India, and Rajasthan -- across 500+ curated packages spanning family travel, honeymoons, adventure, religious tourism, and luxury escapes.

Is Bayard Vacations available 24/7? Yes. Bayard Vacations provides 24/7 support through its live Bayard Buddy AI chatbot and a team of 30+ human travel experts, with the upcoming Bayard Voice AI agent set to extend round-the-clock voice support in the coming weeks. Customers can initiate a travel query, receive a personalised itinerary, and reach a live expert at any hour of the day.

When will the Bayard App and public Book Now be available? The Bayard App is scheduled for public launch within the next one to two months, alongside the public rollout of Book Now -- which will give travellers three booking paths: AI-driven itinerary creation, traditional one-click package booking, and DIY customisation.

ABOUT BAYARD VACATIONSBayard Vacations is India's first full-loop AI-driven premium travel tech platform, headquartered in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka. Founded by Chethan Kumar NP, Bayard Vacations delivers hyper-personalised journeys across 100+ destinations through a proprietary AI ecosystem -- comprising three live products (AI Itinerary Hub, Bayard Buddy chatbot, CRM Intelligence Layer) and two modules entering public release imminently (Bayard Voice AI agent and the Bayard App) -- supported by 30+ human travel experts available around the clock. With 25,000+ travellers served and a 4.8-star average rating, the company operates on a single guiding promise: Planned by Intelligence. Perfected by People. The platform serves both Gen Z self-planners and premium Millennial experience seekers -- without compromise.

MEDIA CONTACTChethan Kumar NP Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Bayard Vacations Phone: 063631 17421 Email: chethankumar.np@bayardvacations.com Website: https://www.bayardvacations.com/ Location: Nandini Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

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