Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Launched in Japan; Check Price, Features, Specifications and India Launch Date

Toyota has officially launched its all-new body-on-frame SUV, the Land Cruiser FJ, in its home market of Japan. The rugged model represents a critical addition to the manufacturer’s global off-road lineup. The vehicle is widely expected to make its commercial debut in India in the near future, where it will serve as a highly significant product launch for Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) to strengthen its footprint in the premium lifestyle SUV segment.

The Land Cruiser FJ positions itself as a more accessible entry into the storied Land Cruiser family, blending heritage-inspired styling with contemporary driving tech. Featuring a distinctly boxy profile with smoothed edges, the SUV is engineered to appeal to both serious off-road enthusiasts and urban buyers seeking a robust lifestyle vehicle. Its impending arrival in India is anticipated to generate considerable competition in the traditional body-on-frame market. Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Tipped for 2029 India Launch as Brand Plans New Manufacturing Facility in Maharashtra.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Dimensions and Exterior Design

In terms of physical footprint, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ measures 4,610 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, and 1,890 mm in height. These external dimensions place it in a very similar size bracket to the Mahindra Scorpio-N currently sold in the Indian market. However, the vehicle remains more compact on the inside, utilizing a comparatively shorter wheelbase of 2,580 mm to enhance its off-road maneuverability and breakover angles.

The exterior styling emphasizes durability, featuring heavy-duty body cladding, prominent LED headlamps, and LED front and rear fog lamps. The side profile is dominated by substantial 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in rugged 265/60 R18 tyres. At the rear, the SUV features part-LED tail lamps and a utilitarian side-hinged tailgate that hosts a centrally mounted full-size spare wheel. Notably, Toyota does not offer a sunroof on the Japanese-spec model, an omission unlikely to deter its core utility-focused target audience.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Specifications, Powertrain and Cabin Features

Under the bonnet, the initial Japanese-spec Land Cruiser FJ is powered by Toyota's reliable 2TR-FE 2.7-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is tuned to deliver 164 hp and 245 Nm of peak torque, with power sent to the wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Off-road capability is managed via a robust part-time four-wheel-drive system. Unconfirmed industry rumors suggest Toyota may expand the mechanical lineup by introducing an upgraded version of its 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine closer to 2029.

Inside, the cabin strikes a balance between utility and modern technology, featuring:

Infotainment: A prominent 12.3-inch central touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity.

Driver Display: A semi-digital instrument cluster incorporating a 7-inch driver information display.

Climate Control: A dual-zone automatic climate control setup for individualized comfort.

Safety Suite: Equipped with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and a Blind Spot Monitor.

Active Driver Aids: Includes a Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Tata Sierra EV India Launch Between July and September 2026; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Price in Japan, Likely Price in India

While retailing at an attractive starting price of roughly JPY 4,500,100 (around INR 27.19 lakh in India), the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is expected to command a premium when localized or imported for the Indian market. Analysts estimate that the India-spec model will be positioned in the Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh price bracket (ex-showroom). At this level, it will bridge the gap between midsize rugged SUVs and premium imports, leveraging the immense brand equity of the Land Cruiser nameplate to attract buyers away from luxury lifestyle crossovers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).