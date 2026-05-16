Tata Sierra EV India Launch Between July and September 2026; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications

Tata Motors has officially ended market speculation by confirming that the highly anticipated Tata Sierra EV will be launched in India during the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27. Speaking on the release timeline, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, indicated that the flagship electric SUV will make its commercial debut between July and September 2026. This announcement follows several months of extensive nationwide road testing, during which the vehicle was spotted under various camouflaged configurations.

The upcoming vehicle will slot strategically into Tata’s growing all-electric lineup, positioned directly above the Curvv EV and sitting just below the upcoming flagship Harrier EV. The zero-emission model will share heavily modified structural elements and premium design features with its sibling variants, utilizing the brand's sophisticated Acti.ev+ architecture. This approach allows the model to retain the nostalgic silhouette of the original 1990s three-door design, while incorporating modern upgrade features such as a clean, closed-off front grille and highly streamlined body panels to maximise aerodynamic efficiency. Hyundai to Launch New Mid-Size Hybrid SUV and Compact Electric SUV in India by FY2027; Check Expected Price and Specifications Details.

Tata Sierra EV Specifications and Features

The Tata Sierra EV will be offered with flexible mechanical setups to appeal to both mainstream commuters and performance enthusiasts. Buyers are expected to choose between two battery options: a standard 55 kWh pack borrowed from the Curvv EV and a larger 65 kWh high-density unit. The 65 kWh battery pack is rumoured to deliver a certified real-world driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge. The vehicle's architecture will support high-power DC fast charging alongside vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) bidirectional charging capabilities, allowing the SUV to function as a mobile power source.

Inside the cabin, the equipment list includes a premium three-screen layout, highlighted by a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, and an exclusive 12.3-inch display integrated into the dashboard for the front passenger. To ensure a cutting-edge user experience, the SUV will come standard with over-the-air (OTA) updates and connected car technology. Higher-spec trims will pack luxury comforts and active safety systems, including dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, a 360-degree camera system, and a comprehensive suite of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Tipped for 2029 India Launch as Brand Plans New Manufacturing Facility in Maharashtra.

Tata Sierra EV Price in India

While official figures will only be announced at the time of launch, the Tata Sierra EV price in India is expected to start at approximately INR 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Higher-tier trims with dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations and the larger battery pack are anticipated to reach up to INR 25 lakh. This aggressive positioning allows Tata Motors to field a competitive entry in the midsize electric SUV space, where it will go head-to-head with upcoming models such as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Mahindra XEV 9e.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).