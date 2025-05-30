VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30: Bell Techlogix India Private Limited is thrilled to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the first time in 2025. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their workplace experience and an outstanding 90% of employees in India said Bell Techlogix is a great place to work - a strong testament to the organization's efforts in creating an inclusive, engaging, and people-first culture from day one. This milestone also coincides with Bell Techlogix earning its third consecutive Great Place To Work Certification™ in the U.S., further solidifying the company's global commitment to its employees.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized in our very first attempt," said Angeet Nair, HR Manager for India. "This isn't just about policies or perks - it's about building trust, listening to our people, and evolving with them. We're excited about what we're building here in India."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Bell Techlogix stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Seeing both our U.S. and India teams achieve this recognition reinforces our belief that our people are our greatest strength," said Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix CEO. "Culture doesn't happen by accident - it's intentional, and it's thriving across borders."

Ami Graves, CHRO of Bell Techlogix, added: "The certification in India marks a defining moment in our global journey. It's a reflection of how our core values transcend geographies. I'm incredibly proud of the India team and their relentless focus on building a great place to work - from the ground up."

Bell Techlogix India's certification showcases a holistic workplace where diversity, inclusion, career growth, and employee well-being are deeply valued.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Bell Techlogix

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business. For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

RSVP: Angeet Nair Phone: +91 80082 99876 Email: anair@belltechlogix.in

