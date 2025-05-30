This week's Friday Night SmackDown will see the fallout from the May 24 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The Friday Night SmackDown is set to air live from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Similar to this week's Raw, the SmackDown will see developments from the recently concluded Saturday Night's Event. The Blue Brand will build towards the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025 PLE. On that note, take a look at this week's matchcard of the Blue Brand. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, May 26: CM Punk Takes Out Seth Rollins After He Qualifies for Money in the Bank Match, Penta Advances and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes Appear

WWE has confirmed that WWE Undisputed CHAMPION John Cena and Cody Rhodes will make an appearance on the show. Cody Rhodes returned during Saturday Night's Main Event and attacked John Cena. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is set to team up with Logan Paul and will battle against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

Bianca Belair Returns

Bianca Belair is set to make her return for the first time since WrestleMania 41. During WrestleMania 41, Bianca lost her triple-threat match for the Women's World Title and also injured her finger. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Results: Cody Rhodes Returns, Helps Jey Uso Against John Cena and Logan Paul; Bronson Reed Joins Seth Rollins' Faction.

Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

This week's Friday Night SmackDown will see the fifth qualifier match for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. A triple-threat match between Andrade, Jacob Fatu, and Carmelo Hayes will be held to secure the fifth spot.

Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

For the Women's Money in the Bank: Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia have already booked their place for the ladder match. The next PLE of WWE will be held in June. With two spots still left in the women's category, Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and Naomi are set to battle in a triple-threat match for the fifth spot.

