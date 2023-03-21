New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Furthering the efforts to strengthen its R&D team Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL), (BSE: BESTAGRO 539660), one of the leading agrochemical companies in India, has hired four highly accomplished R&D professionals for its wholly-owned subsidiary Best Crop Science Pvt Ltd (BCSPL). It had announced the appointment of another set of four highly experienced senior R&D specialists.

BAL has roped in seasoned R&D experts Dr Suresh Iyer, Dr Mohan Bhawe, Dr PK Garg and Vijay Sane for BCSPL. All four R&D experts are PhDs and post-doctorates from reputable foreign and Indian institutes in Synthesis Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry and Chemical Engineering.

With a PhD in Organic Chemistry and Post Doctorate from US University, Dr Suresh Iyer holds an extensive experience of more than 4 decades of Synthesis Research at NCL. Dr Iyer has published 10 patents and over 30 publications in scientific journals. Dr Mohan Bhawe, on the other hand, has done his PhD in Chemical Engineering from US University. In his 35 years long career, he was majorly associated with Procter & Gamble. He has extensive experience in chemical engineering aspects of process development and scale-up, including designing non-infringing processes for patents.

Dr PK Garg is a PhD in Chemical Engineering with 35 years of industrial experience. He has spent a significant part of his career with Rallis India Limited and Deepak Nitrite, where he was mainly involved in the scale-up aspects of all the projects. Mr Vijay Sane has over 35 years of experience, the majority of which is in Gharda Chemicals, designing experiments at the R&D level. He continues to contribute immensely in this area. He is currently also a visiting professor at ICT Mumbai.

Commenting on the appointments, Vimal Alawadhi, MD, BAL, said, "At this crucial time when BAL is on the cusp of explosive growth, robust R&D is of utmost importance for us. The move of tapping into the R&D veterans embraces an effort to ramp up our innovations powered by R&D. To partner our nation in the quest to become 'atmanirbhar' in the field of agrochemicals, we are focusing on the development of active ingredients/intermediates that have recently come out of product patent and are also on a growth curve in India and globally. We aim to develop patentable technologies that utilise safer and greener chemistry and are completely backwards integrated starting from the bulk. This strategy will help us in becoming self-reliant and, in the process, reduce dependence on other countries and imports," he added further.

It is worth mentioning that renowned R&D experts Dr Rajendra Kharul, Dr Uday Gokhale, Dr Rajendra Jagdhane and Dr Mahadev Patil have recently joined BCSPL.

Best Agrolife Limited is listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India. It is a research-based company focused on bringing world-class and cost-effective crop solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations to the agricultural industry to improve crop productivity. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity, respectively, through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 5200 distributors in India. It retains an impressive portfolio of 400+ formulations and more than 100+ technical manufacturing licences.

