Delhi NCR [India], September 9: Delhi-NCR has emerged as the epicentre of India's luxury housing boom, with record sales underscoring the appetite for premium living. What's unfolding, however, goes far beyond square footage. Buyers are seeking homes that reflect their individuality, aspirations, and evolving lifestyles. The emphasis has shifted from sheer size to experiences curated through design, personalisation, and exclusivity. The notion of "Bigger, Better, Bespoke" is not just a trend but a defining philosophy, capturing how luxury homes are being reimagined as sanctuaries of identity, comfort, and legacy.

According to a CBRE-ASSOCHAM report, India's luxury housing segment witnessed an 85% year-on-year growth in the first half of 2025, with nearly 7,000 high-end residential units sold across top cities. Delhi-NCR led this surge, clocking sales of approximately 4,000 luxury units (a threefold annualised increase), accounting for 57% of the total luxury segment.

Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, says, "The idea of luxury has moved beyond possessions, making it about experiences, comfort, and a sense of belonging. Micro-markets like the Noida Expressway have become natural choices for elite buyers, due to world-class infrastructure, proximity to business hubs, and access to curated lifestyle amenities. At Gulshan, we see luxury as the harmony of meticulous design and lived experience, where every detail, from location to layout, adds to the aura of exclusivity. For HNIs and UHNIs, this blend of convenience and identity is what truly defines modern luxury."

A new class of buyers is driving the luxury housing boom in NCR: HNIs, UHNIs, young entrepreneurs, and global citizens, who view homes not just as assets but as legacies and lifestyle statements. The demand now centres on customisation and personalisation, whether through modular interiors, private lounges, wellness zones, or smart home integrations.

In Gurgaon, addresses like Golf Course Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway, and New Gurgaon are emerging as epicentres of aspirational living, drawing buyers with world-class projects and lifestyle ecosystems. Noida and Greater Noida are seeing a parallel rise, with sectors such as 150 becoming hubs of integrated luxury townships. Meanwhile, emerging markets like Siddharth Vihar offer premium developments where heritage meets modern luxury.

Dr. Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, says, "Gurugram's luxury story is about micro-markets that redefine exclusivity. Golf Course Road remains iconic, but the rise of Southern Peripheral Road and New Gurgaon is creating fresh opportunities for bespoke living. Buyers here are global in mindset; they want curated amenities, wellness-driven spaces, and homes that rival international standards. Thus, Gurugram, with its evolving micro-markets, is emerging as the address of choice for aspirational and high-value buyers who want a lifestyle ecosystem."

Ishaan Singh, Director, AIPL, says, "Luxury housing in Delhi NCR propels as the city, especially micro markets mature into a destination of choice for professionals, entrepreneurs, and global Indians. As developers, we believe luxury is a confluence of curated design and services that elevate everyday experiences. Thus, the demand here isn't impulsive; it's a conscious decision to invest in homes that are future-ready, lifestyle-rich, and exclusive."

Another report by JLL showed a 9% jump in sales for luxury homes priced Rs. 5 crore and above in Delhi-NCR in the first six months of 2025, with 5,168 units sold, or 65% of all luxury housing sales nationwide. This surge reflects a deeper aspiration for quality living, prioritising spaciousness, privacy and world-class amenities among the affluent, young professionals and expatriate Indians.

Salil Kumar, Director- Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group, says, "Infrastructure is the invisible backbone of luxury living, and Noida-Greater Noida is a prime example of how it shapes real estate. With expressways, expanding metro lines, and the upcoming Noida International Airport, the region is evolving into a hub where connectivity meets convenience. For luxury buyers, time is the ultimate currency; they seek homes that minimise commute and maximise lifestyle access. This is why infrastructure-rich corridors are magnets for homeowners, as they offer not just an apartment but an ecosystem of accessibility, efficiency, and elevated living."

Developers in NCR are reshaping their playbooks to meet the rising expectations of luxury buyers, scaling up with larger, more curated projects that are positioned as lifestyle destinations rather than just residences. International design collaborations, sustainability-focused practices, and handpicked amenities are becoming the norm, ensuring every detail reflects exclusivity. A case in point is Prateek Group's project Prateek Canary in Noida Sector-150, which embodies the idea of low-density living, overlooking lush greens that reflect a deep understanding of modern, multi-generational lifestyles. On the other hand, Prateek Grand City in Siddharth Vihar goes beyond being a residential township to create a self-sufficient environment where families can truly thrive.

Therefore, the notion of "Bigger, Better, Bespoke" wave reflects a deeper shift: buyers are investing in lifestyles, identities, and experiences that endure beyond generations. From Gurgaon's evolving micro-markets to Noida's infrastructure-led growth, the region is setting new benchmarks in aspirational living.

