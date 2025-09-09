Beijing, September 9: US-based tech giant Dell has begun reducing its workforce in China, the world's second-largest economy. The upcoming Dell layoffs round will affect several employees who will be informed via individual meetings this week, as per reports. As per the information, the final employment in China will end on October 10, 2025.

According to a report published by the South China Morning Post, Dell Technologies targeted China for job cuts amid US-based businesses leaving the country. The report highlighted that Dell would have individual meetings with the affected employees this week and announce their complete departure from the company on 10th October.

The report cited two people who had already received notices regarding their layoffs. However, the employees would be allowed to apply for any internal vacancies before they leave. Dell layoffs will affect the EMC storage unit and the CSG (Client Solutions Group) in the Shanghai municipality and Xiamen city. The employees preferred to stay anonymous, and one of them said that it was the third round of Dell layoffs in recent months. Previous employees were given August 15 and September 12 dates.

As per the report, so far, the Dell job cuts across the globe have affected nearly 12,000 employees. The report said that previously it had 1,20,000 employees; however, the workforce was reduced to 1,08,000. The company took measures to cut costs and steps to limit external hiring and reorganisations of the employees. All of the efforts led to the massive layoffs, reducing significant numbers in the workforce.

Dell’s CSG operating income fell 9% for the six months ending August 1, while overall operating income rose 25% to nearly USD 3 billion. Amid intensifying Sino-US tensions, Dell is among the tech giants cutting jobs in China. This year, the layoffs have been announced by several tech giants across various divisions. The tech layoffs in 2025 have affected many individuals due to restructuring, AI adoption and global economic challenges.

