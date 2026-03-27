PRNewswire

Singapore, March 27: BIT (formerly Matrixport) this week convened regulators, global financial institutions and digital asset firms in Singapore, where it outlined its perspective that trust, governance and operational resilience are emerging as the primary constraints on institutional participation in digital finance.

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The event forms part of BIT's broader effort to frame the role of infrastructure, risk management and transparency in supporting the next phase of institutional adoption.

Cynthia Wu, Founding Partner and Chief Commercial Officer of BIT, said the approval of the US spot Bitcoin ETF marked a turning point for the industry, signaling a new phase of institutional participation as digital assets become part of broader asset allocation frameworks.

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"Institutional participation now comes with a different set of expectations," said Wu. "Custody frameworks, compliance structures and operational transparency are no longer optional--they are foundational."

Wendy Sun, Chief Brand Officer of BIT, said the company's transition from Matrixport to BIT reflects its long-term vision of bridging traditional finance and digital assets. The new name carries three strategic meanings: Build on Integrity and Trust, Bridge Into Tomorrow and Build It Together - signaling BIT's ambition to connect today's financial system with the infrastructure needed for the next phase of digital finance.

The event also moved beyond industry themes to focus on how trust is built and tested in practice. Drawing on BIT's inaugural Trust Whitepaper, published last week, Daniel Lee, CEO of Cactus Custody, outlined the firm's integrated trust framework across risk governance, compliance, security architecture and independent assurance. Chief Compliance Officer Christopher Liu then explained how these standards are applied and verified in day-to-day operations, including through SOC assurance reports and ISO-based security standards.

Together, the presentations reinforced BIT's view that the next phase of digital finance will be shaped not only by market opportunity, but by the strength of the infrastructure supporting institutional participation.

About BIT (formerly Matrixport)

BIT (formerly Matrixport) is a global digital asset financial infrastructure and services group focused on building long-term financial infrastructure for modern investors. Built on integrity and trust, BIT bridges traditional finance and digital assets through disciplined governance, advanced technology and regulatory compliance.

Founded in 2019, BIT has grown into a unicorn with a valuation exceeding US$1 billion. Headquartered in Singapore with seven offices worldwide, BIT manages over US$6 billion in assets and facilitates more than US$7 billion in monthly trading volume, with cumulative interest payments exceeding US$2 billion.

BIT offers digital financial services including custody, trading, asset and wealth management, liquidity and financing solutions, and tokenised real-world assets (RWA), serving institutional and professional investors globally.

BIT Group entities maintain a licensed and regulated footprint across Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Bhutan, including a Major Payment Institution licence in Singapore and a FINMA-licensed Manager of Collective Assets in Switzerland. BIT has been recognised on the Hurun 2024 Global Unicorn Index and the 2025 Singapore FinTech Unicorn List.

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