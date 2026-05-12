Gold Rate Today, May 12, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold prices in India remained largely stable on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, amid firm international bullion trends and continued domestic demand. Check latest gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.
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Gold rate in India remained largely stable on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, amid firm international bullion trends and continued domestic demand. Safe-haven buying supported by global geopolitical tensions and a softer US dollar continues to keep gold prices elevated, while steady jewellery purchases during the wedding season are sustaining retail demand across major cities. Check latest gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. Gold Rate Today, May 11, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Market experts said bullion prices are trading in a positive range despite mild fluctuations in overseas markets. Investors are closely monitoring global economic cues, interest rate expectations, and currency movements for further direction in gold prices. Jewellery Stocks Crash After PM Narendra Modi Urges Indians To Avoid Gold Purchases.
Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) May 11, 2026
|City
|22 Carat (INR)
|24 Carat (INR)
|Delhi
|1,39,590
|1,52,270
|Mumbai
|1,39,440
|1,52,120
|Chennai
|1,40,990
|1,53,810
|Kolkata
|1,39,440
|1,52,120
|Bengaluru
|1,39,440
|1,52,120
|Hyderabad
|1,39,440
|1,52,120
|Ahmedabad
|1,39,490
|1,52,170
|Jaipur
|1,39,590
|1,52,270
|Lucknow
|1,39,590
|1,52,270
|Bhopal
|1,39,590
|1,52,270
|Srinagar
|1,39,590
|1,52,270
|Jodhpur
|1,39,590
|1,52,270
|Noida
|1,39,590
|1,52,270
|Ghaziabad
|1,39,590
|1,52,270
|Gurugram
|1,39,590
|1,52,270
Gold prices stayed firm on May 12, 2026, across major Indian cities, extending the ongoing positive momentum in the bullion market. Continued safe-haven demand, strong domestic buying, and global market support are keeping prices elevated. Buyers should check live market rates before making purchases, as final prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller-specific premiums.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).