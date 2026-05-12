Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 1st Test 2026 Day 5

The first Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is poised for an intriguing finish on Day 5, Monday, 11 May. Despite persistent rain interruptions throughout the penultimate day, the match remains open, with Bangladesh currently holding a 179-run lead in their second innings. Shaheen Afridi Accused of Ball Tampering During BAN vs PAK 1st Test As Umpires Intervene (Watch Video).

With the series on the line, the final day's play is expected to see a race against time and light. For cricket enthusiasts in India looking to follow the conclusion of this subcontinental clash, several broadcasting and streaming options are available.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming and Digital Platforms

In India, the digital rights for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series are held by FanCode. The platform offers high-definition streaming through its official app and website. Unlike major T20 leagues, this series typically requires a specific "Match Pass" or "Tour Pass," which allows users to access the live feed for a nominal fee.

Additionally, some matches hosted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are streamed via the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel. While this is often the primary source for free international viewing, its availability in India can vary based on geo-fencing agreements with local broadcasters. Fans are advised to check the channel's "Live" tab shortly before the scheduled start at 09:30 IST.

The match reached a critical juncture at the close of Day 4, with Bangladesh reaching 152/3. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque provided the backbone of the innings before Shaheen Shah Afridi secured a late breakthrough.

The primary challenge for Pakistan on Day 5 will be to navigate a controversial environment following allegations of ball tampering against their seamers, which prompted an umpire intervention. If Pakistan can take early wickets on Tuesday morning, they may set themselves a target to chase in the final two sessions. However, with the Dhaka surface offering significant turn, Bangladesh’s spinners will be confident of defending any lead exceeding 250 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).