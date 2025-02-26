VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Bloom, one of India's fastest growing consumer travel brands won 'Best Tech Hospitality Brand of the Year' at Hindustan Times Media Crafting Bharat Awards 2025. This latest accolade is testament to Bloom's cutting-edge product and proprietary tech that has quickly revolutionized India's affordable hotel space.

Also Read | Apple Watch Ultra 3 Likely To Launch in 2025, May Include Hypertension Detection Feature; Know Expected Specifications and Other Details.

A Bloom award attendee commented at the award ceremony - "We are really pleased to receive this award and to be acknowledged for our technology that is often overshadowed by the product. We dared to invest early in our proprietary technology before we'd even built our first hotel and this early effort has paid off."

The Bloom platform is built on proprietary cloud-based tech that empowers hotels to significantly enhance performance leading most markets in which they are present. With an industry leading Net Promoter Score of 80+%, the brand has effectively taken on well-known imported international chains and has become a compelling option for new and existing hotel owners looking for a next generation brand away from traditional and outdated chain concepts.

Also Read | 'Nikalti Nahi Wo Item': Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja's Old Video Talking About Extra-Marital Affairs Goes Viral Amid Their Divorce Rumours - WATCH.

You can find Bloom hotels in most leading locations across India including: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Noida, Ahmedabad, Goa, Kochi, Jaipur, Udaipur, Amritsar, Jammu, Ranchi, Lonavala, Srinagar, Jalandhar and Katra to name a few.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)