Bollywood actor Govind and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been all over the news since Tuesday (February 25) after reports suggesting trouble in the 37-year marriage went viral. The couple's divorce news has grabbed everyone's attention. However, in the latest update, the Hero No. 1 actor's family friend and lawyer, Lalit Bindal, dismissed the speculations and said that "everything is fine now." Amid this, an old video of Sunita Ahuja speaking about extra-marital affairs has gone viral. ‘Everything Is Fine Now’: Govinda’s Lawyer Addresses Reports of Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce Filing.

Sunita Ahuja Talks About Extra-Marital Affairs in Old Video

In an old interview with Hautterfly, Sunita Ahuja shared her views on extra-marital relationships and warned women against making certain remarks to their partners. A clip from the interview was shared on Reddit, where she could be heard saying, "Haath jod ke bolti hoon, ladkiyon ko aur biwiyon ko, zindagi mein apne boyfriend aur husband ko ye mat bolna, 'Mera boyfriend yapati kuch karta hi nahi hai'. Agar karne jayegana, itni buri tarah hugta hai, aur itni buri jagah hugegana, nikalte nikalte 2 saal lagjaenge, lekin wo saali niklegi nahi. Aap life se nikal jaoge, lekin nikalti nahi hai wo item."

Sunita Ahuja’s Old Video on Extra-Marital Affairs

Translations? "To all the girls and wives, never say that your boyfriend or husband doesnt do anything. If he does (sorry for my language), he'll, shit all over the place and hell mess up so bad, itll take 2 years to clean up the mess but she still wont leave him. You will leave his life, but she still won't".

Govinda’s Reaction to Divorce Rumours With Wife Sunita Ahuja

Amid the growing speculations surrounding his marital life, Govinda addressed the rumours without going much into the details. In a statement to ETimes, the actor-turned-politician said, "There are only business talks going. I am in the process of starting my films. On the other hand, Sunita Ahuja is yet to react to their marriage trouble rumours. Govinda Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Wife Sunita Ahuja After 37 Years of Marriage, Says THIS; Actor-Politician’s Niece Arti Singh Also Reacts.

Govinda, who was one of the biggest Bollywood stars in the 90s, got married to Sunita Ahuja in 1987. The couple are proud parents to two children - Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja.

