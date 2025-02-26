New Delhi, February 26: Apple Watch Ultra 3 may launch in 2025 with new features, which may include an anticipated hypertension detection system. The next-generation smartwatch from Apple is expected to deliver considerable upgrades in health-tracking capabilities, and performance. Rumours are circulating about what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3, although Apple has not yet confirmed any details.

As per reports, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is likely to launch in 2025, with design elements that may not differ significantly from its predecessor. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is anticipated to feature a redesigned metal back, which is expected to enhance cellular performance and enable faster charging. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch Likely on July 2025, Price Leaks; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is likely to introduce a new chip, potentially S11. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a S9 with a 64-bit dual-core processor. The Ultra 3 is expected to feature a significant display upgrade, likely adopting the LTPO3 OLED Retina display. The technology is anticipated to provide a faster refresh rate in always-on mode to enhance the visual experience and responsiveness of the watch. The Watch Ultra 3 may introduce a hypertension detection feature, which would further enhance Apple's suite of health monitoring capabilities. Apple is also expected to include ECG readings, blood oxygen monitoring, and other health-related features in upcoming smartwatch. POCO M7 5G Launch on March 3 in India, Will Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumoured to be the first Apple Watch model to introduce 5G and satellite connectivity. The Satellite connectivity feature that would allow users to send texts and emergency messages even when cellular networks and Wi-Fi are unavailable. Currently, it is available in iPhone, but reports indicate that Apple is working to extend the feature to the Ultra lineup. Reports also suggest that Apple may also replace Qualcomm's modem with a MediaTek chip that supports 5G RedCap technology.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).