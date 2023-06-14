NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 14: BLS International Services Limited, Development and Services Division today announced that it has been appraised at level 5 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). The appraisal was conducted by Dr. Vinit Maheshwari, Director at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®).

Also Read | ChatGPT-Developer OpenAI Warned Microsoft to Go Slowly on Integrating GPT-4 Into Its Bing Search Engine: Report.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an "optimizing" level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes.

Also Read | Adipurush Tribeca World Premiere Cancelled? Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Movie Mysteriously Disappears From Film Festival’s 2023 Lineup!.

"Here at BLS International, we operate at an optimizing level, leveraging the power of technology to continuously enhance our processes and gain a deep understanding of the underlying causes of any challenges we may face. As a trusted partner to governments and citizens around the world, we are committed to providing top-notch citizen services to state and provincial governments. Our unwavering focus on data-driven insights helps us deliver innovative solutions that truly make a difference in people's lives," said Shikhar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International Services Limited.

"Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process," says Ron Lear, Senior Director, CMMI Program. "We commend BLS International Services Limited, Development and Services Division on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization."

For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005. The company has been named one of "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, one of the "Best under a Billion' companies" by Forbes Asia, and one of "Fortune India's Next 500 companies."

The company collaborates with more than 46 client governments, including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies, and Consulates, as well as employs technology and processes that ensure data security. The company now has a worldwide presence of over 27,000 centres with over 25,000 employees and associates providing consular, biometrics, and citizen services. To date, BLS has processed over 83 million applications worldwide.

BLS International is certified with CMMI DEV V2.0 & SVC V2.0 along with ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems; ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems; ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems; ISO/ IEC 45001:2018 for Occupational Safety and Health; ISO / IEC 20000-1:2011 for IT Service Management; ISO 26000:2010 for Social Responsibility; ISO 23026:2015 for System Engineering and Management Requirements; ISO/IEC 28000:2017 for Supply Chain Management System; ISO/IEC 27002: 2013 for Management of Information Security; ISO 31000: 2018 for Risk Management; ISO 27001:2013 for Risk Management of Information.

BLS International is the only publicly traded company in this sector, with operations in 60+ countries. BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS; MSE: BLS.

For more information, please visit website www.blsinternational.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)