New Delhi [India], February 4: Dubai hosted an electrifying fusion of speed and stardom as the 'DSBK Middle East Championship' took center stage at the iconic Dubai Autodrome Racing Circuit on February 2nd, 2025. For the first time ever, some of Bollywood's biggest celebrities swapped the red carpet for racing helmets, delivering an adrenaline-pumping showdown like never before.

Special guests of honour from UAE included Rizwan Sajan, Yaqoob Al Ali, Dr. Bu Abdullah, Sanjay Bector, and Yousuf Mohammed.

Bollywood favorites such as Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar among others, participated in this high-octane motorsport extravaganza to showcase their racing skills. The event quickly gained traction in the country, igniting interest for its unique blend of Bollywood glamour and the thrill of superbike racing.

As the UAE's premier superbike championship, DSBK Racing had carved a niche for itself in the region's motorsport scene. The event offered a chance to experience edge-of-the-seat racing action, family-friendly activities, and a seamless experience with free entry and parking, ensuring inclusivity for all visitors. Teams participating in the event included BNW, owned by Vivek Oberoi and Ankur Agrawal; Dugasta, owned by Tauseef Khan; VME, owned by Yusuf Mohammed; Speed Merchant, owned by Ameer Merchant; Petro Solutions, owned by Matin Ahmed; and IFCM, owned by Abdu Rozik.

Beyond the high-speed action, the event boasted a variety of entertainment options, including live DJ performances, a dedicated children's play zone, a diverse range of food trucks, an interactive fan zone, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with racers, influencers, and celebrities.

DSBK Racing's Founder and celebrated racer Nasir Syed, along with Co-founder Abdul Samee shared their vision for the championship and said, "The DSBK Middle East Championship was more than just a race; it was a movement to promote responsible riding and nurture motorsport culture in the region. Our aim was to establish DSBK Racing as a marquee event on the Middle East's motorsport calendar."

In a major announcement, DSBK Racing also unveiled two groundbreaking initiatives. The DSBK Racing Academy, UAE's first-ever superbike training academy, was established to cultivate the next generation of racing talent through structured training programs for aspiring riders. Additionally, DSBK Racing committed to fostering a passionate community of riders, families, and motorsport enthusiasts, offering an experience that extended beyond races to include education and entertainment. The next two race dates are set for 5th April 2025 and 19th April 2025.

DSBK Racing is the leading superbike racing organization in the United Arab Emirates, established to bridge the gap in the region's motorsport landscape. With a commitment to delivering world-class racing experiences, DSBK Racing provides a platform for riders of all skill levels to showcase their talent and passion for the sport. The organization is dedicated to reigniting the thrill of superbike racing in the UAE, fostering a vibrant community of enthusiasts, and setting new benchmarks in motorsport entertainment.

Website: www.dsbk.ae

