Every year, Sri Lanka National Day, also known as Independence Day of Sri Lanka is celebrated on February 4 to marks the country's independence from British colonial rule. Sri Lanka gained independence on February 4, 1948. This annual event in Sri Lanka is celebrated with various ceremonies, including parades, flag-hoisting, and cultural performances. It's a significant occasion for Sri Lankans to reflect on their history and sovereignty. Sri Lanka National Day 2025: From Sigiriya Rock Fortress to Galle Fort, Discover the Best Places To Visit and Honour the Nation’s Heritage.

Sri Lanka National Day is celebrated all over the country through a flag-hoisting ceremony, dances, parades, and performances. The main celebration takes place in Colombo, where the President of Sri Lanka raises the national flag and delivers a nationally televised speech. In this article, let’s know more about Sri Lanka National Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event in Sri Lanka. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Sri Lanka National Day 2025 Date

Sri Lanka National Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, February 4.

Sri Lanka National Day History

Sri Lanka, formerly known as Ceylon, gained its independence from British rule on February 4, 1948. The island had been under colonial control for over four centuries, first by the Portuguese from 1505–1658, then the Dutch from 1658–1796, and finally the British from 1796–1948. The British unified the island under one administration in 1815 after annexing the Kingdom of Kandy, the last independent monarchy. By the early 20th century, Sri Lankan nationalist movements grew stronger. Organizations like the Ceylon National Congress played a crucial role in advocating for self-rule. Influential leaders included D. S. Senanayake, who later became the country's first Prime Minister.

On February 4, 1948, Ceylon became an independent dominion within the British Commonwealth, with D. S. Senanayake as the first Prime Minister. The country retained the British monarch as the ceremonial head of state, represented locally by a Governor-General.

Sri Lanka National Day Significance

On Sri Lanka National Day, the President's speech highlights the achievements of the government during the past year and gives a call for further development for the country. The President also pays tribute to the national heroes of Sri Lanka and observes two minutes of silence in their memory. The Sri Lanka Navy accords a 21-gun salute to the nation from the ceremonial naval gun battery at the Colombo Lighthouse.

