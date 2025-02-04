Al-Hilal will be facing Persepolis in the AFC Champions League group stage with the Saudi Arabian champions looking to join top in the points table. The team is currently second with 16 points from 6 matches played. Their form in the competition has been largely positive as they have won 5 and dropped points in a single game. Persepolis on the other hand are at the 7th spot and ended a streak of four games without a win with a much-needed victory against Al-Shorta. Al-Hilal versus Persepolis will be streamed on the FanCode app from 11:30 PM IST. Al-Nassr 4-0 Al Wasl, AFC Champions League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Brace, Ali Alhassan and Mohammed Al-Fatil Score as Stefano Pioli’s Side Registers Dominant Win.

Yasser Al-Shahrani, Renan Lodi and Ali Al-Bulayhi are the players missing out for Al-Hilal due to injuries. Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinković-Savić will form the double pivot in midfield. Malcom is the key person in the attack with Aleksandar Mitrovic missing. Joao Cancelo and Kalidou Koulibaly have big game experience, and it will help the team in this tie.

Persepolis are without a number of key players for this game as the likes of Vahid Amiri, Oston Urunov, Ayoub El Amloud, Milad Sarlak and Omid Alishah are injured. Issa Alkasira and Ali Alipour will form the two-man attacking unit with Saeid Mehri and Soroush Rafiei in central midfield. ‘Excited’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Post After Al-Nassr’s Win Over Al Wasl in AFC Champions League 2024-25.

When is Al-Hilal vs Persepolis, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Al-Hilal will face Persepolis in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite on Tuesday, February 4. The Al-Hilal vs Persepolis match will be played at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh and it will start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Hilal vs Persepolis, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

Sports18 has the official broadcast rights of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. However, the Al-Hilal vs Persepolis live telecast is unlikely to be available on the Sports18 Network. For AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Al-Hilal vs Persepolis, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. The Al-Hilal vs Persepolis live streaming online will be available for fans in India on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Al-Hilal at home should create enough opportunities to secure a narrow 1-0 win in this tie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).