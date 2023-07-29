NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 29: Honouring the indomitable courage of heroes who scripted historic victory in the Kargil War, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt released books and illustrations on the supreme sacrifice of the brave-hearts at the Constitution Club, Delhi, on July 23, 2023.

Also Read | Semicon India 2023: Seven Indian Startups Approved for Chip Designing, Says IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The book and illustrations - "Kargil: Ek Yatri Ki Jubani" - authored by renowned writer Shri Rishi Raj, and published by Prabhat Prakashan, impeccably portrays the lives of the heroes of the Kargil War on the canvas of patriotism so that that they could be a fountainhead of inspiration for children who could learn the values of the paramount sacrifice made by the Indian Army for the nation.

The book, "Kargil: Ek Yatri Ki Jubani", fairly dwells on the braveness of soldiers who took back every inch of India's land by giving a befitting reply to the enemies in the Kargil War which officially ended on July 26, 1999 leading India to the victory over Pakistan that ventilated a firm message to the whole world: Indian Army would not back down at any cost, when it comes to the national interests.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Kills Man in Nagina Forest, Declared Man-Eater After Claiming 11 Lives.

Author Rishi Raj himself visited the war zones of the Kargil War to weave the story with the thread of patriotism. In a sense of true tributes to the brave soldiers, the author dedicated the book "Kargil: Ek Yatri Ki Jubani" to all the 527 martyrs who laid down their lives for India in the Kargil War which posed multiple challenges to the Indian armed forces.

The books and illustrations were released by the families of the martyrs, underlying the significance of the Kargil Vijay Diwas and giving rich tributes to the brave soldiers. Captain Vikram Batra's illustration was released by his elder sister Mrs. Nutan Batra, while Captain Vijayant Thapar's illustration was released by his mother Mrs. Tripta Thapar and father Colonel Thapar. Mrs. Alka Ahuja, wife of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, who sacrificed his life in the Kargil War; and Mrs. Bhawna Dwivedi, wife of Major CB Dwivedi, were also honoured on this occasion.

Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, who was awarded Param Vir Chakra in the Kargil War, graced the occasion by his presence.

Author Rishi Raj, who is working as Joint General Manager in Delhi Metro, is known for his love for travelling whose footprints have encompassed all 28 states and 8 Union territories in the country. Blessed with the mighty pen, he has authored as many as 21 books, out of which four ones bagged the Rahul Sankrityayan Award from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)